Hiroya Tsukamoto Guitarist at Nova Arts

The inspiration for Hiroya Tsukamoto’s music comes from his world travels, so when the pandemic hit, he wasn’t sure where to find it.
Turns out, the solo fingerstyle guitarist only had to look as far as his own imagination within the confines of his New York City apartment, where he spent quarantine in 2020 with his two children (now 8 and 5).
“I tried to be more productive, so I composed some new music,” said Tsukamoto in a recent interview with ELF of quarantine and the next two years that followed, when he wasn’t able to perform.
He’ll play some music from his 2021 (and latest) album, “Window to the World,” along with the bluegrass, classical, jazz, world and folk that shaped him as an artist this Saturday, Jan. 28, as part of the Nova Arts series at Brewbakers Café. While Tsukamoto has performed in the Monadnock Region, this show will mark his first performance in Keene.
Hiroya Tsukamoto picked up a thrift store banjo his father bought him at age 13 in his native Kyoto, Japan. When his father brought home the instrument, Tsukamoto didn’t even know what it was.
He taught himself to play with the help of a family friend who lent him the bluegrass record, “Foggy Mountain Banjo,” by Earl Scruggs. It was challenging because Scruggs was known for his high-speed finger picking, but Tsukamoto loved the music so much he pressed on with learning it.
The American roots music he learned to play has served as the foundation for the one-of-a-kind sound he’s developed since he picked those first notes.
The following year some friends taught him to play guitar. “I wanted to be a rock guitarist,” he said.
Instead, a friend who’d studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston told him if he came and studied and played in the U.S., he’d be a much better musician. He listened, earning a scholarship to the college in 2000 and coming to the U.S., where he studied Spanish and became influenced by the South American Nueva canción movement.
He formed his own group in Boston, Interoceanico, composed of musicians from different continents and including Colombian singer and Latin Grammy-winner Marta Gomez. The group released three records.
Because he was focusing on jazz, he moved to New York after graduating college and played with talented musicians from all over the world. He ventured out on his own in 2013 and has since recorded three solo albums and toured internationally, including several appearances at Blue Note in New York City with his group and on Japanese national television. Most recently, he won second place in the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2022.
In addition to the several styles of music he blends in his original compositions, Tsukamoto also incorporates Japanese folk music.
His performance style also combines storytelling, poetry, improvisation and audience participation.
“Window to the World” was the first album he’d released in more than three years.
He composed all the solo acoustic guitar music on the album during that time. What sparked its recording was some shows he played in Alabama in the spring of 2022.
“An engineer friend of mine (in Alabama) noticed I was coming and said I could record at his studio,” said Tsukamoto, a location where guitarist Norman Blake (who toured and recorded with Johnny Cash for a decade) had just done some recording and it was still set up.
“I thought that was a good opportunity,” he said.
Tsukamoto, who has shows booked throughout 2023, is hoping to get back to the traveling he did pre-2020 to serve as his muse once again.
In the meantime, he’ll share the stories behind that music on-stage.
“I try to engage the audience,” he said.
Hiroya Tsukamoto performs this Saturday, Jan. 28, as part of the Nova Arts series at Brewbakers Café, 48 Emerald St., Keene. Ben Cosgrove opens. Massachusetts-based Cosgrove is a traveling composer-performer whose instrumental music explores themes of landscape, place, and environment. collaborated with groups ranging from rock bands to research scientists and held residencies and fellowships with institutions including Acadia National Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, White Mountain National Forest, and Harvard University.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered at www.novaarts.org or purchased at the door.
