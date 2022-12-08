Heather Pierson Trio at Park Theatre

Christmas music is one small piece of the tapestry that is Heather Pierson’s long musical career.
The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio performs the soundtrack of “Charlie Brown Christmas,” written by Vince Guaraldi, next Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Park Theatre.
“For 50 years now there have been generations of people where this may have been their first exposure to jazz,” said the Conway, N.H.-based Pierson. “We thought it would be fun to do locally and we did a one-off performance. People just loved it. The whole body of work exemplifies what a great piano player and composer Vince was.”
The trio will perform from the soundtrack recording and a few other pieces of Guaraldi’s in the program, which they are performing at venues throughout New England this month.
“It’s fun to pretend to pretend to be him for a little bit,” said Pierson. “I loved his approach to composing and improvisation. His name may not float to the top with Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans, but he’s criminally underrated when people think of greats.”
Growing up in Kansas, Pierson’s father played musical instruments—and both her father and mother listened to a lot of music on the stereo, everything from the Allman Brothers to Cat Stevens and big band to opera.
She discovered her father’s old Selmer clarinet as a child that he used to play along with big band records.
“He was so good; he could hang,” she said. “But he had terrible stage fright. He loved (playing music) for his own enjoyment.”
When the family moved to Maine when Pierson was 5, her father began teaching her to read music and play piano.
After many years of classical piano lessons, she began her performing career while still in high school, perfecting her improvisation skills.
She played with two bands starting out—prog rockers Garajh Mahal and the country rock outfit North Atlantic Band. Her career began with the same diversity that is her trademark.
She added New Age, a cappella, Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz folk and vocal chants to her repertoire before forming The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio with Shawn Nadeau on upright bass and Davy Sturtevant on assorting strings and cornet.
The trio’s full-length debut, “Singin’,” was released in June 2017, and debuted at #1 on the folk radio charts. The trio performs a variety of Heather’s originals, jazz and blues standards, and reworkings of classics.
She’s recorded on her own label, Vessel Recordings, for more than 20 years and has released 14 albums and several singles of original music.
She launched Heather’s Piano Peace project in 2017, a growing online library of improvised piano music for mindfulness, relaxation, study, and rest. Every week, listeners can tune in to her Monday night livestreaming of these pieces. Since March of 2020, she has also been livestreaming with Nadeau on bass leading community sings.
She launched her Patreon in September of 2020, where she shares new songs and poetry every week. Her latest release on Feb. 14 of this year is a collection of original vocal chants and rounds, “Wishes of Lovingkindness,” which features a song, “Wisdom in My Bones,” now taught by song leaders around the world.
Last year, she reunited with friend Leah Boyd (Garajh Mahal/Lightsisters/Shambhala) to form a new duo, Peaceful Means, creating and sharing original and cover songs in the name of nonviolence. The duo began performing throughout northern New England this year and are currently working on their first studio recordings.
“I’m always composing and creating and looking for homes for varying things,” said Pierson, adding that she also plans to get back to painting, another passion in addition to writing music and poetry. “My Patreon is an incentive to keep creating.”
After the first of the new year, she’ll be recording new songs with her jazz trio before touring the Southeast and the West Coast.
Pierson said it still feels “especially precious” to perform live.
“I remember jumping around playing air guitar as a kid, wanting to be famous,” she said. “Now I just want to be appreciated. I’ve way exceeded that goal. I’m just really grateful to have permission to be myself, and to do it for a living.”
The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio performs “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi next Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. Tickets are $10-$25 and can be ordered at www.theparktheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.