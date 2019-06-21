Susan Parris, executive director of Brattleboro Area Hospice, was looking to schedule an inspirational program for a public audience in celebration of the organization’s 40th anniversary.
She thought of Cheryl Strayed, author of the New York Times bestselling novel, “Wild.” Strayed, who lives in Oregon, rarely makes it to the East Coast, so Parris thought it was a long shot. Maybe it was divine providence, but the author happened to be making a trip to New England during the same time Parris was interested in hosting an event.
Strayed appears next Tuesday, June 25, at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre to present her program, “A Wild Life: Growing Through Life’s Challenges.”
Strayed’s 2012 memoir — its full title is “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” — tells her story of hiking more than 1,000 miles from the Mojave Desert through California and Oregon to Washington state all on her own. At the time she was 26 and grieving the death of her mother, and though she endured everything from intense loneliness to complete terror, the journey ultimately healed and strengthened her.
The book inspired Oprah Winfrey to revive Oprah’s Book Club and Reese Witherspoon to bring “Wild” to the big screen in 2014 from her own production company with Witherspoon starring as Strayed. Her books have been translated into nearly 40 languages and have been adapted for stage as well as screen.
In addition to “Wild,” Strayed is the author of New York Times bestseller, “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar,” based on “The Sweet Spot” empathic advice column she co-wrote with Steve Almond in the New York Times Thursday Styles section.
A few years ago, Brattleboro Area Hospice hosted a program titled “A Year Well Lived,” designed to encourage people to “get up, get ready, get out and do something that has meaning.”
“People took me up on it,” said Parris. “One person bought a kayak, another jumped out of an airplane, another started a meditation practice.”
When she wrote to Strayed to invite her to Brattleboro, she explained that her presentation would be a wonderful marriage with that program.
“She was grieving and had obstacles, including physical ones, and she had to figure out how to pick herself up and move through them and do the things she wanted to do,” said Parris.
Parris said Strayed will discuss her revelations from the trail, including how we bear the unbearable, how we move from grief and anger to acceptance and how we keep walking even when it seems impossible to stand.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides nonmedical assistance to the terminally ill and their loved ones, bereavement services to Hospice families as well as the general public and serves as a community resource on the issues of death, dying and grieving. The independent, community-based, nonprofit hospice organization provides grassroots, volunteer-staffed programs to supplement and provide alternatives to the professional services utilized by dying and grieving community members (also working on referrals).
All services are free to anyone living in southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. The organization is the only provider in the area for these nonmedical hospice services and programs.
“We can hear what the community wants and act on it,” said Parris. “That’s what makes us special and this year we are celebrating that.”
The organization will also be working with a new arts nonprofit in Brattleboro, Epsilon Spires, on a collaborative project later this year to continue the 40th anniversary celebration.
Strayed’s work and message bolsters Brattleboro Area Hospice’s mission.
“She’s full of compassion and understanding,” said Parris, “and she inspires you to find a way to use what’s happening to move forward.”
“A Wild Life: Growing Through Life’s Challenges” with bestselling author Cheryl Strayed will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30 pm at the Latchis Theatre in downtown Brattleboro. Tickets range from $25 for general admission to $100 for VIP admission, which includes a meet-and-greet with Strayed. After the event there will be a book signing in the lobby of the Latchis Theatre. Call Brattleboro Area Hospice at 802-257-0775 for wheelchair-accessible seating. Parris encourages purchasing tickets in advance at
brattleborohospice.org/calendarupcoming-events-2/cheryl-strayed-at-the-latchis