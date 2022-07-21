Harrisville’s 150th Celebration

Harrisville is gearing up and getting ready to celebrate their 150th anniversary — after putting it off for two years.
Founded in 1870, Harrisville would have celebrated their anniversary in July of 2020, but the celebration was put on hold due to COVID-19. The Committee of Arrangements has been working hard for over two years to prepare for this celebration and they are excited to share in all the festivities they have planned.
There will be three days of activities for children and families, vendors and artisans, food and memorabilia, beginning Friday, July 22 and continuing through Sunday, July 23.
Celebration headquarters will be located on the canal, selling celebration hats, T-shirts, canvas bags, commemorative books and coins, and glassware. Event maps will also be available.
The weekend will start off with the annual Harrisville library book sale and the Harrisville Community Church ice cream social on Friday night.
There will also be a special celebration for the library’s 50th anniversary with Odds Bodkin, a famous master storyteller, author, creative musician and educator. Bodkin will be performing a Storyblast Family Concert. With 12-string guitars and African sanza, he will tell family-friendly tales with singalongs for the kids.
Saturday will start off with craft and food vendors around the canal, face painting, children’s activities including the annual build-a-boat races. There will also be a special performance by Jason Purdy, a magician and illusionist. He will be performing his magic tricks at the Harrisville Community Church, as well as walking around town with more tricks to share.
A special highlight on Saturday will be a fabulous parade. Jakob Stone will be the Master of Ceremonies and there are more than 30 participants this year, including four big bands, 11 antique vehicles, children from the Harrisville Children’s Center and Wells Memorial School, Harrisville and Marlborough Fire and Rescue companies, an appearance by Smokey Bear and several floats showcasing the Harrisville Community.
As Saturday draws to a close there will be a street dance in the village with live music.
Sunday morning will start off with a church service at the Harrisville Community Church. You can also check out “Harrisville Weavings” and Centennial Celebration Viewings at the St Denis Church on Friday night and Sunday morning.
The celebration wraps up on Sunday evening with music and fireworks at Sunset Beach.
The full schedule of events is below:
Friday, July 22
5 to 7 p.m., St Denis Church “Harrisville Weavings” & 100th Celebration Viewings, Library Book Sale.
5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Odds Bodkin, storyteller and musician.
6 p.m., Ice Cream Social outside the Community Church.
Saturday, July 23
All day, Headquarters tent on Canal Street – programs, souvenirs, and information. Accepting cash only.
9:30 a.m., Craft fair, children’s games and crafts, face painting.
11 a.m., Jason Purdy’s Magic show and stroll.
1 p.m., Parade.
6 to 10 p.m. Evening Street Dance in the village with a food truck and live music.
Sunday, July 24
9 to 10 a.m. Sesquicentennial Service at the Harrisville Community Church.
10 a.m. to Noon, St Denis Church “Harrisville Weavings” and 100th Celebration Viewings.
3 to 5 p.m., Harrisville Firemen’s Chicken BBQ, pre-sold tickets only.
7 p.m. Music at the town beach.
Dusk (around 9 p.m.), Harrisville Town Fireworks.
Please note the road will be closed on Main Street from Nelson/Chesham Road to Mackey corner on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. for the parade. Watch for the Parade Detour signs. The shuttle-bus route from Wells Memorial School to the Nelson/Chesham Road intersection will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday only. Please consider using off-site parking to help with congestion around the village.
