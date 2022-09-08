HANCOCK—Born 50 years after the festival that inspired its name, Hanstock has gained steam in its fourth year on the track to entertaining an even larger audience in 2022.
The festival happens this weekend, September 10, at Moose Brook Park. The nine-hour event (which kicks off at 11 a.m.) will host a lineup of eight bands, about 50 vendors of art and craft, and food.
The idea sprung from the Hancock Depot Cabaret, a music, art and function venue sponsored by the Depot Association and the Keene Music Festival at the historic train station in town in the past seven years.
“We’ve been doing it ever since on the first Saturday of the month,” said Hanstock organizer David Young of entertainment at the depot. “We’ve met so many great musicians.”
The cabaret organizers wanted to do a music festival, so a board of directors was formed. It happened to be the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival.
“A board member said, ‘Let’s call it Hanstock,’” said Young.
The festival was created to bring in funds to help renovate the Hancock Depot and now maintain it. There were about a dozen vendors the first year (held at the Hancock town center) and local townspeople sold some food.
There was enough interest so the group decided to bring it back the following year (in 2020).
The event had already grown, bringing about 300 attendees. The decision was then made to move the event to a larger location (Moose Brook Park, behind the fire station where the town’s soccer and baseball fields are) Last year, Young estimates there were 400. He expects this year’s to be even bigger.
This year’s vendors (last year there were 35) will be offering for sale items such as baskets, jewelry, fine art, photography, stained glass, prepared food, handmade soaps and personal care products, weaving, quilting, toys and clothing. Organizations such as The Cornucopia Project, which offers students hands-on gardening and culinary lessons, will have information tables set up.
“Hanstock is a platform for anything you want to sell or make people aware of,” said Young.
This marks the first year the event is sponsored—about 10 corporate sponsors are involved, and all proceeds go to the Depot Association.
The Moose Brook Park Committee wants to improve the festival grounds by adding a permanent stage (the current stage is portable) and adding some lighting and Wi-Fi access.
Of course, the centerpiece of Hanstock is live music.
This year, two bands return: Young’s band, Eyes of Age (which plays a blend of folk, rock and Americana original and cover songs and will play Grateful Dead tunes); and Green Heron, which performs old-time, bluegrass, country, folk, Irish and blues music.
The remaining six bands are brand new to the festival, including New Hampshire Celtic rock band, Waking Finnegan; local psychedelic folk band, Party of the Sun; Modern Fools, headed by Peterborough singer-songwriter, Josh Blair; and singer-songwriter duo, The Humans Being of Athol, MA.
Completing the lineup of festival newbies is Lowell, MA native, Charlie Chronopoulos, who started out performing in regional lounges and ballrooms as a teenager, sharing stages with such artists as Grand Funk Railroad, Cheap Trick, and the Doobie Brothers. He went on to produce his own indie records and worked as a session guitarist for several multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artists.
The final first timer is The Senie Hunt Project, blues rockers led by self-taught singer-songwriter and percussive guitarist Hunt, who was adopted from Sierra Leone and uses music to process the traumas of his childhood during the diamond wars in his home country.
Food choices at the event include wood-fired pizza, barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, sausages, veggie burgers, local coffee and pastries.
Hanstock IV is this Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Moose Brook Park, 40 Bennington Road, Hancock. Bring a lawn chair and picnic if desired. There will be a suggested minimum donation of $10 (not required). Cash and checks are encouraged. Visit the Hanstock IV event page on Facebook for more information.
