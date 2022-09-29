TROY, NH, September 2022 - New Hampshire songwriter Ian Galipeau is set to release his new full-length album on September 30th with a concert at Granite Roots Brewing in Troy, NH. Keene-native Jon Stephens (Cold Souls, Modern Fools) will start the night off with an opening set at 6:00 p.m., followed by a special performance in which Ian will be joined by a full band to play all 13 songs on the record, plus a few favorites from his previous releases.

Ian normally performs alone, but for this occasion he assembled a 5-piece band including drummer Justin Gregory (Modern Fools), guitarist Jonah Erickson (Great Groove Theory), bassist Steve Galipeau, multi-instrumentalist Sam Vendt, and his wife Aly Galipeau on keys.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.