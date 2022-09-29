TROY, NH, September 2022 - New Hampshire songwriter Ian Galipeau is set to release his new full-length album on September 30th with a concert at Granite Roots Brewing in Troy, NH. Keene-native Jon Stephens (Cold Souls, Modern Fools) will start the night off with an opening set at 6:00 p.m., followed by a special performance in which Ian will be joined by a full band to play all 13 songs on the record, plus a few favorites from his previous releases.
Ian normally performs alone, but for this occasion he assembled a 5-piece band including drummer Justin Gregory (Modern Fools), guitarist Jonah Erickson (Great Groove Theory), bassist Steve Galipeau, multi-instrumentalist Sam Vendt, and his wife Aly Galipeau on keys.
The album itself, titled Like We Were Never Here At All, marks Ian’s first collaboration with professional producers; Ottawa-based engineer Robby Miller mixed seven of the 13 songs, and the project was mastered by Ben ‘Faz’ Farestvedt at Damage Audio in Bedford, UK. Ian describes his music as “songwriter-alt-rock for hopeful cynics.” Though the songs span almost 10 years of writing, there is an underlying theme of trying to reconcile the best and worst sides of humanity. Musically, he’s drawn comparisons to Hozier, but you can hear that he’s got a soft spot for the pop rock of bands like Semisonic and OK GO.
Ian started making music in the Monadnock area over a decade ago, but took a break when he became a dad in 2017. He joined the Peterborough band Modern Fools as a bassist in 2021, and found his enthusiasm for music reignited. He spent the spring and summer of 2022 recording this new set of original songs in his home studio, and at Upstream Studios in Peterborough. A multi-instrumentalist, he played everything on the album except for the drums, which were played by his release-show-bandmates Justin Gregory and Sam Vendt.
Granite Roots Brewing is a family-friendly venue. Admission is free, but parking is limited and gas is expensive - please carpool if you are able!
For questions or interviews, please contact Ian Galipeau at:
