A group of young singers in the region will demonstrate how art inspires art in a nearly infinite number of ways.
Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs will present The Art Project: Winter 2022 Concerts this Saturday, December 17, at St. James Episcopal Church in Keene and Sunday, December 18, at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church.
The Art Project will feature more than 40 regional youth in grades 4 through 12, including GMYC’s high school group, the Cecilia Ensemble with pianist Margaret Dodson-Buhn; Peterborough-based Choristers and Keene-based Elm City Singers with pianist Carin Torp.
Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs is the performance-based choral music program for young singers in the Monadnock Region. GMYC has served thousands of singers in five different choirs drawing from more than 20 towns in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts.
The concerts will be a celebration of “art as expression” with songs about dance, poetry, painting and music. During each performance, New Hampshire-based artist Heidi Lorenz (www.heidilorenz.art) will create live art so audiences can watch the artistic process unfold.
The Art Project will be preceded by a free public art show, “Art Is Expression,” featuring 2D artwork by local youth. Artwork created by Keene-based youth will be featured at the Saturday Keene art show, and artwork created by Peterborough-based youth will be featured at the Sunday Peterborough art show. Participating artists and teachers will be recognized during each concert.
“We’re trying to find a way to inspire people—especially young people—to engage with singing as well as the visual and performing arts in an artistic way that promotes growth,” said Esther Rhoades, Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs artistic director. “It’s about the process. We praise people for working hard; we clap for each other during auditions; we’re supportive of each other.”
She encouraged teachers in the region to ask students to create artwork.
“People can come and see how we create art in a musical way,” said Rhoades. “Singers in the audience, other audience members and performers can watch (Lorenz) work, and it will have an impact in her work so the creative process is not only witnessed but is a shared experience.”
During the pandemic, the choirs shut down for a year and revamped the singing groups for children in 3rd grade and below.
“Rather than performance based (for the younger children), it’s more like an educational experience,” said Rhoades.
The two groups for grades kindergarten through 3rd grade (called Rise Up Keene and Rise Up Peterborough) can attend three sessions a year in fall, winter and spring.
“We play music games; we dance and do rhythmic stuff; we do some poetry,” said Rhoades.
The GMYC also no longer requires auditions for anyone in 8th grade or below.
“That removed another barrier,” said Rhoades. “The group already performs at a high level for middle school.”
Because the organization has grown (the kindergarten through 3rd grade sessions are already full), Rhoades said it can’t be overstated the need for promoting quality music and arts education.
“(Music and the arts) inherently make us human. It resonates with kids of all ages,” said Rhoades. “It’s an activity that is engaging and meaningful in a trusting, supportive environment. They are active and motivated and have their own ideas, questions, passion and energy. I’m always humbled in rehearsals.”
Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs will present The Art Project: Winter 2022 Concerts this Saturday, December 17, at St. James Episcopal Church in Keene and Sunday, December 18, at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, at 3 p.m. The art show, “Art is Expression,” will open at 2 p.m., one hour prior to the start of the choral performances. Admission to each performance is $5-$20. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check at the door or ordered in advance online at www.GrandMonadnockYouthChoirs.org.
