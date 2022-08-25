Good Soul: Lucinda Williams at Colonial Theatre

Lucinda Williams writes what she sees. In the case of her latest album, it’s as if she were seeing into the future.
The veteran roots musician makes a stop for a performance at Keene’s Colonial Theatre Tuesday, August 30.
Since her 1979 debut album, “Ramblings’ on My Mind,” followed by “Happy Woman Blues,” her first album of originals released the following year, she’s recorded 12 more, won three Grammy Awards and was named Time magazine’s Songwriter of the Year (in 2001).
For her latest (Grammy Award-nominated) album, “Good Souls Better Angels,” the Louisiana-born artist’s blues foundation was prominent.
Williams, who has influenced such artists as Gillian Welch and Miranda Lambert, recorded the album before suffering a stroke in late 2020.
“I was dealing with a lot of unresolved anger about our president, the government and our country,” said Williams in a recent interview with ELF from her tour stop in Asheville, N.C.
“We’d been dealing with it every single day on the news, all day, every day. It was festering under the surface…you couldn’t get away from it. It was bound to come out, whether you’re a songwriter or a painter. It was going to expose and express itself.”
It can’t be ignored that the album contains such apocalyptic themes and was written pre-pandemic.
Williams reunited with her 1998 album’s co-producer and engineer, Ray Kennedy, recording “Good Souls, Better Angels” with her touring band at his Nashville studio.
The stories it tells span such topics as depression, domestic abuse, and the devil himself, inspired by Williams’s love of biblical imagery in the songs of Delta blues musician Robert Johnson.
At the same time, there are themes of perseverance and hope.
Speaking of the pandemic, she spent a good portion of that time performing covers and her own material in the livestream series, “Lu’s Jukebox” (recorded before she suffered her stroke).
“It was a nice break, having that down time,” she said. “(‘Lu’s Jukebox’) was a good diversion.” She also began working on her memoir.
There’s a good chance her co-producer, manager and husband, Tom Overby will be featured in her life story.
Married to him for more than a decade, Williams expressed her satisfaction about his contributing lyrics to her “Good Souls Better Angels.”
“The way it came about is that Tom was always interested in creative writing; he’d pursued it in college,” said Williams. “I hadn’t been aware of it really but what I discovered is that he’s pretty good at it. He would bring me stuff he’d written from time to time. He was shy at first. He came up with a couple lines here and there and would ask me what I thought and say maybe I could use it. I might be working on a specific song at the time, or I would start a new one from the lines he gave me. Now we’ve moved onto writing more stuff together and he’s coming up with more. I take it and look at and mess around with the lyrics some. I edit it a little or a lot and create a melody to go with it.”
At first, she felt self-conscious about writing with her husband, until she learned Tom Waits and his wife also write together.
The co-writing relationship makes sense, she went on.
“If I’m working on a song, he knows where I’m going with things,” she said. “He knows my view and attitude.”
The track “Man Without a Soul” was Overby’s idea, and Williams said he also came up with “Big Black Train,” about a big black cloud of depression.
The pair have been working on several new songs in the studio together as they prepare to record another album.
They cut some tracks recently, including one that seems to be a metaphor for Williams’s life as a 69-year-old singer-songwriter and touring musician.
“It’s a really cool idea that Tom came up with,” she said. “It’s called ‘Get the Band Back Together.’ It’s a play on words. It’s about the friends you’ve known for a long time, that group of friends you like to hang out with the most. Everyone has gotten older and you’re trying to stay in touch but you lose touch with people and you’re not as close. The song is saying, ‘Remember when we did this and that when we were younger?’ It’s about a band breaking up and getting back together, but it could be about those friendships.”
Lucinda Williams and her Band perform Tuesday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $45-$65 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.
