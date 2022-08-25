Good Soul: Lucinda Williams at Colonial Theatre

Lucinda Williams writes what she sees. In the case of her latest album, it’s as if she were seeing into the future.

The veteran roots musician makes a stop for a performance at Keene’s Colonial Theatre Tuesday, August 30.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.