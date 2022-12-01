JAFFREY—The Freese Brothers have all passed on, but their musical legacy is in full swing.
The big band the brothers founded performs a holiday show, Swinging into the Holidays, this Friday, Dec. 2, at the Park Theatre.
The 18-piece Freese Brothers Big Band was founded in 1982 by George, Courtland, Bill and Jack Freese. By that time, they had been playing music together for 50 years. They grew up in Pittsfield, N.H. and performed in a family troupe called the “Homespun Broadcasters,” joining their sister and parents (Jack and Bill played saxophone and Courtland and George Freese played trumpet) in the 1930s. They had their own bus, with instruments piled on top.
The brothers organized or performed in college bands and played for decades in various groups before they organized a group of musicians for a performance on the M/S Mount Washington, thinking it would be a one-time gig. Instead, word got out and they received requests for more performances which led to them forming the big band. They recruited musicians to help them fill it out.
David Tirrell-Wysocki, tenor sax player, joined that first year. He was recruited by Jack Freese, who was also a dentist—Tirrell-Wysocki was his patient. Jack also recruited the band’s current director, Mike Adams, that year at a church function. Secretary/treasurer Peter Imse also joined in 1982.
Now the band’s emcee, and also a board member of the non-profit, Tirrell-Wysocki had played his instrument in high school and jumped right in playing big band tunes.
Other band members include professional musicians, music educators, retirees and others.
Sarah Herron, vocalist for the holiday show at the Park Theatre, is a chorus teacher at Bedford High School and a former student of director Adams.
Tirrell-Wysocki was a reporter with the Associated Press for 33 years before retiring recently—his first reporting job was on the radio in 1974 at WKNE in Keene.
The band rehearses once a week at Concord High School to perform roughly 20 shows a year all around New Hampshire, from bandstands to theaters and grand hotels. A typical performance includes the sounds of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, the Dorsey Brothers and Glenn Miller, with more contemporary tunes specially arranged for big band performances.
The Freese Brothers’ families continue to support the band and attend performances.
“What makes us different is that we play good music for a good cause,” said Tirrell-Wysocki.
The band was formed for the benefit of music students throughout the state. To date, the Freese Brothers Big Band Memorial Scholarship has awarded more than $70,000 to high school musicians, mostly for summer music camp, and performs concerts to support high school music programs, encourage community participation and foster an appreciation of the classic big band repertoire.
“Band members don’t get paid and our performance fees go to the scholarship fund,” said Tirrell-Wysocki. “Our goal is to boost the next generation of musicians.”
For the holiday show, the band’s second appearance at the Park Theatre (the band performed there this summer and are back by popular demand), the repertoire will include big band arrangements of classic holiday tunes.
“Some are familiar, some the audience can sing along with, and some are danceable,” said Tirrell-Wysocki. The theater’s dance floor will be open for the occasion as well as the bar.
“The feeling never gets old when I announce a tune and I hear ‘Oh!’ from the audience and people sing along,” said Tirrell-Wysocki. “It feeds the performance. You can’t put a dollar amount on that.”
The Freese Brothers Big Band presents Swinging Into The Holidays this Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre, Main Street, Jaffrey. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered by calling the park theatre.org.
