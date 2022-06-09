Francis Gary Powers Jr., son of downed U-2 spy plane pilot, Francis Gary Powers Sr., did not follow in his father’s footsteps and go into the military. But when people began asking him questions about his dad, he realized he had to not only honor him by learning about his life but honor all veterans.
The Aviation Museum of N.H. will host Powers Jr. for a book signing and evening of Cold War history at the Wilton Town Hall Theatre next Thursday, June 16.
On May 1, 1960, U.S Air Force Capt. Francis Gary Powers was shot down during an espionage mission over the Soviet Union.
The incident forced U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower to acknowledge that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been flying secret spy missions over the territory of its Cold War rivals for several years.
As relations between the U.S. and Soviet Union further deteriorated over the incident, Francis Gary Powers, then 30 years old, was arrested and held in a Russian prison until 1962, when he was exchanged for Soviet spy, Rudolf Abel.
The incident was so highly publicized it was the subject of Steven Spielberg’s 2015 Cold War thriller, “Bridge of Spies,” which depicts the spy swap between his father and Abel and which Powers Jr. will discuss during his presentation.
Powers Jr., who was 12 when his father was killed in a helicopter crash while working for a news station, recalled some of the stories his father told him about what he went through.
“I knew he was a pilot and was shot down,” he said. “It was normal that he was an (international) celebrity. I didn’t understand to the fullest what happened and why it was important.”
When he was 10, Powers Jr. learned what he could by reading a book about his father’s story.
“I asked questions, and (the book) gave me answers,” he said. “I remember some of it.”
Powers Jr., who grew up in Virginia, was a business major at California State College in Los Angeles and transferred to real estate but failed out before earning his degree.
“I thought I would be a real estate developer,” he said. When his mother died in 1991, he came back to Virginia to attend her funeral.
“I talked to family members and some of (my father’s) contemporaries, asked more questions and thought, ‘What else can I find out?’” he said. “It was the perfect opportunity to get to know my family better.”
After going back to California State and earning his bachelor’s in philosophy, he began to do some research at the college library about his father.
“I read newspapers from around the world (about my father) and saw him on the cover of Time magazine,” he said.
He decided to move back to Virginia in 1992 and began researching the Cold War and the context in which the U2 incident occurred.
“I found my purpose,” he said.
He decided to pursue his master’s in public administration and nonprofit management, during which time he gave lectures to high school students in Washington, D.C.
“The kids thought the U2 incident had to do with the rock band U2,” he said. “They knew nothing about the Cold War. That was the catalyst. I knew I had to preserve history and educate them.”
While founding the Cold War Museum, a 501(c)(3) charity in Vint Hill, VaPowers wound up doing a lot of work on behalf of his family to set the record straight and clear his father’s name and reputation.
Along the way he gained access to the CIA’s declassified files and spoke to generals, government employees and military.
While working on getting the museum off the ground and to support his family, he worked for a national home inspection company as its director of marketing and for his local chamber of commerce and opened a brick and mortar museum in 2011.
He also began lecturing, teaching and writing. His book, “Spy Pilot: Francis Gary Powers, the U-2 Incident, and a Controversial Cold War Legacy” (2019), gives an overview of what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a famous Cold War figure.
As chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Cold War Theme Study, he works with the National Park Service and Cold War experts to identify historic Cold War sites for commemoration, interpretation, and preservation.
Powers Jr. also served as a consultant to “Bridge of Spies.” He lectures internationally and appears regularly on the History, Discovery and A&E channels and runs “spy tours” of Washington, D.C.
He continues to do research on his father and the U2 incident.
“I (recently) found letters he wrote while in the Soviet prison,” he said.
The audiences for his lectures run the gamut, from high school students to Elks clubs to Fortune 500 companies.
“I lecture about how to get things done and to not take no for an answer,” he said, his father’s legacy always in mind. “It’s a very unique experience I can relay about what he went through.”
A book-signing will follow the hour-long author presentation, with copies available for purchase at the event.
The evening will kick off and conclude with the screening of vintage Cold War-era Civil Defense films, including the infamous “Duck and Cover” children’s cartoon about what to do in case of nuclear attack.
