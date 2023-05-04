Lovers of theater all know the phrase “breaking the fourth wall,” referring to a performance convention in which an invisible, imaginary wall separates actors from the audience. Firelight Theatre doesn’t break through it—the wall doesn’t even exist.
Nora Fiffer, professional actor and acting teacher in theater, film and television; and professional commercial and theater actor and English/theater teacher Jason Lambert formed Firelight Theatre workshop in 2017 to build a local arts culture where audiences are no longer spectators and are instead participants in the process.
The company continues its sixth season of immersive theater with “The Pavilion,” a play by award-winning playwright Craig Wright, directed by Firelight’s co-artistic director Fiffer, running Thursdays through Sundays until May 28 at the Firelight Studio in Peterborough.
Firelight has stated more than 15 productions (including 10 written by the company), were recognized by the New Hampshire Theatre Alliance with awards for Best Director and Best Production and was voted by NH Magazine as Best Experimental Theatre.
The company is known for its approach in which audience members are up close to the action and get to experience performances in intimate, unexpected ways. The company often makes site-specific work, choosing locations that fit the story’s environment.
While the pandemic shifted the storytelling modes, the company continued to share stories in original ways, including outdoor live performance (“The Ding Dongs,” which the company toured regionally).
Another way was via radio.
“Everyone drove to the studio parking lot, tuned in to the same radio station and were eavesdropping on a phone conversation between characters,” said Fiffer.
Company members also kept audiences engaged in the midst of COVID by mail.
“People bought a ticket…and got mail from a character through another character, and they received a response to that,” said Fiffer. They were relics from characters to each other. It was a fun exercise.”
Yet another medium Firelight Theatre took on to stay connected to audiences was with a short film, “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rain,” adapted from a play written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno. The 30-minute flick—starring Fiffer and Lambert in an awkward attempt at online dating—was directed by Firelight artistic associate Laura Carden. Carden will direct a second Firelight short for release this year.
Titled “Dinner Time,” it was shot last year.
“Laura helped us develop original characters using improv,” said Fiffer. In Firelight’s true immersive fashion, the film, which takes place at a dinner party, will be screened at real-life dinner parties.
To stage “The Pavilion,” Firelight is returning to its Peterborough studio–an oversized office-turned-theater at the Guernsey building on Main Street where the company writes, rehearses, holds meetings and explores ideas.
It’s where its inaugural show, “Skylight,” Sir David Hare’s Tony and Olivier award-winning play was staged.
“We love the space so much; it’s like the audience is in the room with us,” said Fiffer, adding the company put on five shows there.
This year, the company will become a 501(c)3 (nonprofit) organization.
In light of that, and it being the company’s triumphant return to live theater in its own space, members felt it important to stage a play that embodied the company coming back together and in the studio specifically.
“For many of the plays we do call for different cast and crew and specialized skills,” said Fiffer. “Here, there’s something for all of us.”
Wright’s play drops the audience into a small-town high school reunion for the class of 1987.
The evening is facilitated by a narrator, who introduces the audience to Peter Mollberg. Mollberg has finally returned to his hometown after decades of being away.
He’s brought flowers and chocolate for Kari, the love he left behind 30 years ago.
As the night unfolds, the narrator—and the dozen characters he embodies—leads Peter and Kari through their own reunion.
The cast includes Firelight actors Henry Walters as the Narrator (and an array of reunion attendees); Laura Carden as Kari, and Lambert as Peter.
Other upcoming projects include the company’s annual community event, Tiny Stories. Past events involved collecting short essays from community members on a specific topic or theme and sharing them in an unusual way. During the pandemic, Tiny Stories became a multimedia gallery (still on Firelight Theatre’s website) consisting of visual and performing arts interpreting one of the essays from another community member.
This year’s Tiny Stories will include a “treasure hunt aspect.”
“We’re hoping for people to stumble upon a theater experience,” said Fiffer.
Also coming up this season are the final two of 12 installments of Firelight Theatre’s series, “We Were Friends,” which Fiffer describes as a “contemporary reimagining of the friendship between Ralph Waldo Emerson and Margaret Fuller.”
Fiffer and her fellow Firelight Theatre members are looking forward to their next chapter as a company.
“It’s felt incredible to be contributing and collaborating in such a deep and intense way while concurrently becoming a nonprofit and becoming a sustainable organization for the community,” she said.
The Pavilion runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. through May 28 at the Firelight Studio, 70 Main St., #204, Peterborough. The show runs 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $25 for general admission; $20 for Firelight Members. For more information about Firelight Theatre Workshop and to purchase tickets, please visit www.firelighttheatreworkshop.com
