One group is based in the Monadnock Region; the other in Africa—both are rooted in folk music they’ll share with audiences in Keene this weekend.
Qwanqwa, an ensemble of Ethiopian musicians, will perform this Friday, Nov. 4, as part of the Nova Arts series at Brewbakers Café. Opening for them will be Fiddle Madness, a collection of accomplished contra/folk dance players.
The members of Qwanqwa, who have done three European tours, are on their first U.S. tour (sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation).
“It’s the biggest we’ve done as a group,” said the group’s founder, American violinist Kaethe Hostetter. Based in Addis Ababa since 2009, she first worked in Ethiopian music as a founding member of Debo Band.
“The band traveled to Addis Ababa all together, and we discovered some traditional instruments when we arrived that piqued my interest,” she said. “I thought it was a unique frontier for my instrument and myself. It was good timing; it seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Qwanqwa, which Hostetter described as a “supergroup” of musicians from some of the “baddest” ensembles of Addis Ababa, draws inspiration from East African regions of Ethiopia and beyond. The band’s name is the Amharic word for “language.”
The foundation of Ethiopian folk music is the masinko (one-stringed fiddle) and bass krar (Ethiopian lyre).
“They are the symbol of Ethiopian culture,” said Hostetter of the instruments, going on to describe traditional Ethiopian music as “driving and groovy but very virtuosic in the melody. You can really sink into the rhythm of the lead instruments. It’s a unique feature.” While the music Qwanqwa plays is traditional, Hostetter said it is also experimental.
In Ethiopia, people teach themselves to play instruments, and the audience’s role during a performance is more active than it is in the United States.
“People feel activated to dance, clap, sing along and participate,” she said. “They feed the singer lyrics and snap along to them. There’s a handful of dances any Ethiopian will know and will immediately start doing. I would say it’s embedded.”
Fiddle Madness consists of fiddle player Skip Gorman, whose four-CD set, “Celtic Fiddle Rambles,” was inspired by his many trips to Ireland, Scotland and Shetland. The evening’s program will feature music from this collection.
Also in Fiddle Madness is Jane Orzechowski, a mainstay at contra dances for several decades and the 2019 recipient of the Governor’s Arts Awards for Folk Heritage; Sarah Bauhan, flute and penny whistle player and lover of Scottish music; and guitarist Nat Backes, who learned to accompany fiddle tunes by playing guitar at the Nelson contra dance. Although he will not perform that evening, the group also features Randy Miller, who has played fiddle and piano at contra dances and Irish sessions nationwide for more than 40 years and has recorded six albums of traditional New England and Irish fiddle music.
Fiddle Madness was formed about eight years ago at Camp Backup, a roots music accompaniment camp at Hancock’s Sargent Center.
Pianist Gordon Peery of Fiddle Madness, who has played piano for contra dances in the Monadnock Region and beyond for more than four decades, is looking forward to opening for Qwanqwa.
“It’s such an interesting contrast (between the groups),” he said, “and yet there’s also a common component between us.”
Qwanqwa performs this Friday, Nov. 4, at Brewbakers Café, 48 Emerald St., Keene as part of the Nova Arts series. Fiddle Madness opens. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25 and can be ordered at https://www.novaarts.org/events/qwanqwafiddlemadness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.