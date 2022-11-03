One group is based in the Monadnock Region; the other in Africa—both are rooted in folk music they’ll share with audiences in Keene this weekend.

Qwanqwa, an ensemble of Ethiopian musicians, will perform this Friday, Nov. 4, as part of the Nova Arts series at Brewbakers Café. Opening for them will be Fiddle Madness, a collection of accomplished contra/folk dance players.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.