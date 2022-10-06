Fall Festivals & Art Tours Abound This Weekend!

What’s not to love about a fall festival? Whether you’re a patron of the arts, a foodie, shopper or leaf peeper—or all of the above—there are many reasons to celebrate autumn this weekend in the Monadnock Region. If you’re ready to get out and enjoy that crisp fall air and partake in some festive activities, the following list offers as many choices as there are foliage colors in October.
Speaking of October, Stonewall Farm will host Oktoberfest this Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at noon at the farm. The authentic German-style event celebrates the partnership between Keene and its sister city, Einbeck, Germany. The family-friendly festival will feature a biergarten (for those 21 and over; bracelet required) featuring breweries from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont. There will be games and competitions (including a keg toss and stein hoist), live German oompah music and entertainment throughout the day, beer demonstrations, food (pretzels, bratwurst and other German-inspired treats) cider pressing, horse-drawn carriage rides, pumpkin painting, farm animals, maple cotton candy and more. General admission is $10 (not including the biergarten), and children 12 and under are free. Biergarten and festival combo admission is $30 (includes tasting mug, must be 21 or over with valid ID) and VIP admission is $40 (includes early entrance to biergarten with limited edition brews at noon, a 30-minute performance by Monadnock Music’s string quartet, a mini tasting stein and pretzel tasting necklace) for those 21 and over with valid ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Visit www.stonewallfarm.org or email gina@stonewallfarm.org for more details.
Also, this Saturday, Oct. 8, is the annual Troy Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy town common featuring scarecrow-making, a craft fair, live music, and food sponsored by the local recreation department.
The Newfane (Vt.) Heritage Festival, in its 51st year at the First Congregational Church of Newfane from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 (rain or shine), showcases a juried selection of more than 60 artists and craftspeople, as well as food, specialty goods, a super raffle, children’s activities, and live entertainment. There will be breakfast, lunch and snack offerings (including sandwiches, chili, clam/corn chowder and baked potatoes), apple pie by the slice (served a la mode) or take home a whole pie made with apples from Green Mountain Orchards (more than 200 pies are made for the festival). Other not-to-miss food offerings include the egg and sausage muffin in the morning and Angus beef burgers and veggie pizza for lunch. Goods for sale will include unique clothing and jewelry, items for the home, toys, festival memorabilia, seasonal decorations, fine art and photography and personal care products. The super raffle features donated items from vendors, gift certificates, merchandise from local inns, retailers, ski resorts and service providers, items handcrafted by the local community and books written and signed by local authors. For more information, go to the Newfane Heritage Festival page on Facebook or visit www.newfaneheritagefestival.org.
Taking in (and purchasing if you choose) various types of artwork while you enjoy the foliage is also on tap this Columbus Day weekend throughout the Monadnock Region. The Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour runs Saturday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (most, not all studios will be open Monday and CDC guidelines will be followed). The tour showcases the works of 28 artists in the greater Monadnock area (Antrim, Keene, Marlborough, Munsonville, Nelson, New Ipswich, Rindge and Swanzey).
New artists this year include printmaker and Keene professor Rosemarie Bernardi; and returning artists include Nancy Belsky (fiber), Bob Englund (woodworking), Shana Brautigan (ceramics), Joe Farchaus (pewter works), Alex Kadish (glassblowing), Danielle Le Bris (encaustic painting) and her husband, Gerry Friedman (sculpture).
In Swanzey, watercolorist Jeanne Thieme’s Pipe Dream Studio will be shared with pastelist Gill Truslow and guest ceramicist Forrest Bencivenga (refreshments offered). In Nelson, Frankie Brackley Tolman’s studio will include her colorful abstract paintings as well as the work of guest artists Mary Wood Cornog and composer/filmmaker Louise A. Dierker. Visit fallfoliageartstudiotour.com or visit the tour on Facebook.
Another open studio art tour—this one presented by Monadnock Art—includes 65 artists working in many different media and is spread throughout the towns surrounding Mount Monadnock: Dublin, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough and Sharon. Many participating artists in the 26th annual self-guided, self-directed tour will offer work for sale, specially priced for the event.
