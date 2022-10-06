Fall Festivals & Art Tours Abound This Weekend!

Newfane Harvest Festival

What’s not to love about a fall festival? Whether you’re a patron of the arts, a foodie, shopper or leaf peeper—or all of the above—there are many reasons to celebrate autumn this weekend in the Monadnock Region. If you’re ready to get out and enjoy that crisp fall air and partake in some festive activities, the following list offers as many choices as there are foliage colors in October.

Speaking of October, Stonewall Farm will host Oktoberfest this Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at noon at the farm. The authentic German-style event celebrates the partnership between Keene and its sister city, Einbeck, Germany. The family-friendly festival will feature a biergarten (for those 21 and over; bracelet required) featuring breweries from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont. There will be games and competitions (including a keg toss and stein hoist), live German oompah music and entertainment throughout the day, beer demonstrations, food (pretzels, bratwurst and other German-inspired treats) cider pressing, horse-drawn carriage rides, pumpkin painting, farm animals, maple cotton candy and more. General admission is $10 (not including the biergarten), and children 12 and under are free. Biergarten and festival combo admission is $30 (includes tasting mug, must be 21 or over with valid ID) and VIP admission is $40 (includes early entrance to biergarten with limited edition brews at noon, a 30-minute performance by Monadnock Music’s string quartet, a mini tasting stein and pretzel tasting necklace) for those 21 and over with valid ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Visit www.stonewallfarm.org or email gina@stonewallfarm.org for more details.

