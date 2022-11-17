Co-owners Marty Griffin and Kate Barry wanted to create a place where different people with different views could gather and where artists could share their work: the result is The Collective Lounge & Bar.
The Elliot Street venue, which opened in August of 2021, hosts everything from art exhibits, live music, karaoke and open mic nights to DJs, game nights and trivia—all in the name of getting people together.
Griffin grew up near Austin, Texas, where he said he loved going to “duck-in dive bars” to hear live music in a small intimate venue—he calls The Collective, which holds about 40 people, a “modern Vermont dive bar.”
In college, Griffin worked as a roadie in the music industry. Drawn to Vermont for a job working in a wilderness program at a boarding school, he went on to open The Lab ‘n Lager in downtown Keene and worked on and off in the bar scene in Keene over the past several years. He also worked at the former Fireworks (now Echo) in downtown Brattleboro.
He enjoys supporting local artists by hosting exhibits at the lounge. He and Barry have also acquired the space adjacent to the lounge, where they plan to host more art-related events—it’s currently being renovated.
The lounge began hosting live music right away—everything from acid rock to electronic dance music—and Griffin said the word has spread; musicians now reach out to him and Barry to perform from New England and beyond.
Faith Kelly, performing this Friday, Nov. 18 at The Collective, is one from beyond New England borders.
Originally from the heart of the Pennsylvanian Appalachian Mountains, Kelly (now based in the Catskill Mountains area of New York) toured for many years playing keyboards with her band Ruckzuck before starting a career as a solo artist during the pandemic to being able to connect with her musical roots and share them around the country.
“I did 10 years of musical exploration,” said Kelly. “I was into the Flaming Lips and early 70s psychedelic music.”
During quarantine, she said she “began messing around with where I came from.” She began to play washboard and guitar, adding a Moog synthesizer to the mix to give her music a “space-y country folk/rock” sound.
Kelly recently returned from a nationwide tour doing 35 shows in 30 days and is planning another 45-day tour with her touring partner, songwriter Caswyn Moon, who will perform with Kelly at the show this Friday.
Currently touring her current album, Kelly’s second is in production.
Kelly, a multimedia artist who works in film (she was featured in the film, “Walk Away,” shot in the Brattleboro area), is also a painter.
She has painted about 200 “personalized planets,” which started with a planet she painted as her album art.
She sends out questionnaires to people who commission her planet paintings, and creates a planet based on their answers.
“I ask questions like ‘What is the meaning of existence?’ and ‘What is the soundtrack to your life?’” she said, adding that doing the paintings helped put her on her most recent tour.
Her audience is as varied as the answers she receives on her planet painting questionnaires.
She’s played for folk, punk and metal crowds, shows in the middle of the day and on a bill with rappers and comedians.
“We’re finding people who just appreciate the music for what it is,” she said.
Kelly and Moon will perform this Friday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. at the Collective Lounge & Bar, 55 Elliot St., Brattleboro. For more information, call 802-579-1684 or visit the lounge’s Facebook or Instagram pages. To inquire about performing, contact Griffin at brattleborolounge@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.