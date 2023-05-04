Can’t make it to the National Gallery in London or the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam or the New York City Museum of Modern Art? Don’t worry—a new film series starting this month in Jaffrey will bring them right to you.
Eight films in the Exhibition on Screen series will premiere at the Park Theatre and will be shown every second Wednesday of the month starting May 10 in the Eppes Auditorium, which has a 27-foot-wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.
Exhibition on Screen (based in England) is the originator and pioneer of bringing exhibition-based art films to the cinema. Working with top international museums and galleries, the film series offers cinematic immersion into the world’s best-loved art, accompanied by insights from leading historians and critics.
Executive Producer & Director Phil Grabsky has been making documentaries for over 30 years and is a multi-award winner.
Since the series launched in 2011, there have been 26 films released in more than 66 countries across the globe, and more than two million seats have been sold.
“It’s an incredible experience to see one of these films on the big screen,” said Steve Jackson, the theater’s CEO and managing director. “They (highlight) classic to modern painters, from Michelangelo to David Hockney and everyone in between.”
The theater hosted one of the Exhibition on Screen films on artist Edward Hopper last fall—the film, “Edward Hopper: An American Love Story,” is the last in the series (shown in December).
Jackson said Wednesdays were chosen because when the theater hosted screenings of productions at the Royal Opera and Royal Ballet companies, they were well-attended.
The films, which regularly receive four-star reviews from critics around the world, are travelogs that show viewers a beautiful part of the world they might not otherwise see. Not only do audiences learn about art, but they also learn about each artist’s life: where they grew up, where they worked and had a family and community.
Up first on Wednesday, May 10 is “Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition.” This spring the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam opened its doors to the largest Vermeer exhibition in history. The show sold out within days of going on sale.
With loans from across the world, this major retrospective (featuring 28 of his surviving 35 works) will bring together Vermeer’s most famous masterpieces including “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” “The Geographer,” “The Milkmaid,” “The Little Street,” “Lady Writing a Letter with her Maid” and “Woman Holding a Balance.”
“Vermeer’s works have never before been put together like this by any museum in the world,” said Jackson of the show, which continues at the museum.
The series continues with films “Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman” on June 14.
“Tokyo Stories” is the July film, based on a major exhibition at the Ashmolean in Oxford. The film spans 400 years of Japanese art, ranging from the woodblock prints of Hokusai and Hiroshige to pop art posters, contemporary photography, Manga, film, and brand-new artworks that were created on the streets. The successful exhibit brought a younger and more diverse audience to the museum.
The month of August brings a screening of “Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse” (on the 9th); and the great Frida Kahlo is the subject of September’s film on the 13th.
The series continues with Britain’s most famous artist David Hockney (October 11), Leonardo da Vinci (November 8) and the Hopper film December 13.
“Many people haven’t seen some of these films because they haven’t even been shown yet,” said Jackson. The theater plans to do a second Exhibition on Screen series in 2024.
While people can purchase individual tickets to films, the theater is offering a season pass.
“People have been picking those up,” said Jackson. “They are (theater) devotees planning their calendar for the rest of the year. They’ll be spending their Wednesdays with us. We couldn’t be happier about that.”
The Exhibition on Screen series opens Wednesday, May 10, with “Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition.” All films in the series will be shown the second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the fully accessible Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. Individual film tickets are $15; or a season pass to all films can be purchased for $96, a 20 percent savings. Tickets and passes can be purchased at theparktheatre.org/eos or by calling 603-532-8888. Group sales and private screenings are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.