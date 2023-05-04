Can’t make it to the National Gallery in London or the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam or the New York City Museum of Modern Art? Don’t worry—a new film series starting this month in Jaffrey will bring them right to you.

Eight films in the Exhibition on Screen series will premiere at the Park Theatre and will be shown every second Wednesday of the month starting May 10 in the Eppes Auditorium, which has a 27-foot-wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.