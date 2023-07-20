Examining the tragic crash of Delta Flight 723 out of Manchester

The wreckage of Delta Flight 723 at Boston’s Logan Airport as seen in these Boston Globe news photos above and on opposite page. The July 31, 1973 crash, in which 89 people died, remains the deadliest air disaster in New England history.

 Charles Dixon, Globe Staff photo

50 years ago this summer: Logan Airport accident remains deadliest air disaster in New England history; learn about it at program Thursday, July 27 at Aviation Museum of N.H.

On July 31, 1973, a flight carrying 83 passengers and six crew members departed Manchester, N.H. for Boston’s Logan airport, where it crashed into a seawall while attempting to land in dense fog.

