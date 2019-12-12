With the move into their new building on Roxbury Street last year, MoCo Arts tripled its theater program offerings, added straight plays to their repertoire and increased the number of classes offered in all three of its core programs: Dance, Theatre and Young Arts. Its 2018-2019 performance season was their most extensive ever with 18 performances during the regular school year, and another eight during its multi-arts vacation and summer camps.
MoCo’s 2019-2020 performance season promises to be even more exciting, with some big name shows like “Disney’s Frozen JR.,” its middle school musical being performed at MoCo Arts Dec. 14 and 15; “The Crucible,” its high school play being performed Jan. 11 and 12; and “RENT (School Edition),” its high school musical selection for the spring semester.
MoCo’s fall semester high school musical offers a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit. MoCo students in grades 9-12, along with a few younger students and adult community members who fill key roles, will present the Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol” Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22 in The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
The story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his past, present and future.
Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas!” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.
The multigenerational cast in MoCo’s production of “A Christmas Carol” includes two MoCo alums, both of whom continued their performing arts education after graduating from MoCo Arts programs. Leila Teitelman, MoCo Arts class of 2010, graduated from Connecticut College with a degree in playwriting. She is returning to MoCo for a cameo appearance in “A Christmas Carol.”
Jayna Leach, MoCo Arts class of 2018, will be joining with her violin to accompany the cast in the Fezziwig scene. Mr. Fezziwig is Scrooge’s mentor in the musical and provides stark contrast to the grumpy character portrayed by old Ebenezer. Jayna is currently studying at the Boston Conservatory of Music.
Additional cast members include MoCo Arts board member Dr. Andrew Tremblay, Dr. Michael Ormont and Matthew Boulton, all three of whom are MoCo dads and will be singing a capella together in the show in their roles as Charity Men.
MoCo staff members Kristen Leach, Jean Prior, Shannon Wakefield, Eric Snare and Jazmine Carroll are also members of the cast, making this a true community effort.
Dickens’ tale is a timely reminder of how important it is to value the time we have together and to make the most of every moment. A valuable lesson for the cast, and for audience members as well as we head into the season of giving.
The MoCo Arts High School Musical Theatre Program’s production of “A Christmas Carol” will be presented in The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 and are available at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St. in Keene, or by calling 357-2100. “A Christmas Carol” is sponsored in part by Silver Direct and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (mtishows.com). For more information, visit moco.org.