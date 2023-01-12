A pledge a Holocaust survivor made to her brother is the subject of a documentary making its New England premiere this month.
“Eva’s Promise,” a 2022 documentary film about Eva Schloss, stepsister of Anne Frank, who made a vow to her brother, Heinz Geiringer, on the train to Auschwitz in 1944, will open this Friday, Jan. 13, and run for several showings through Thursday, Jan. 19, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre.
The Geiringer family, forced to flee their native Vienna after the annexation of the Federal State of Austria into the German Reich in 1938, found sanctuary in Amsterdam, settling in an apartment across the street from Anne Frank. The two girls knew each other and had visited each other’s homes.
After the Nazis invaded Holland and initiated increasingly harsh measures, the family was forced to split up and go into hiding in separate apartments. Betrayed by a spy, the Geiringers were reunited on the train to Auschwitz. On that trip, Heinz, then 17, an artist and poet, made his sister promise that if he did not survive, she would retrieve a cache of paintings and poems he’d stashed in the floorboards of the house where he and his father had hidden. Tragically, neither Heinz nor his father survived, but the Geiringer women did. After liberation, Schloss retrieved his paintings, poems, and some other belongings. A few years ago, she donated them to the Dutch Resistance Museum, where it is exhibited in a children’s wing.
The story of this pact and how it came to be told in “Eva’s Promise” began 25 years ago in New Jersey. That’s when Susan Kerner, the film’s co-producer (Schloss herself is the other co-producer), directed “The Diary of Anne Frank” at George Street Playhouse in New Jersey. Kerner is Professor Emeritus of Theatre at Montclair State University.
Young Audiences of New Jersey, an organization whose mission is to inspire young people through the arts, approached her to commission a play focused on Anne Frank and two Holocaust survivors she was meant to choose herself. Schloss was one of the names the organization suggested.
The result was “And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank,” a multimedia experience that combined videotaped interviews with the two survivors and actors who portrayed scenes from their lives. It was produced successfully around the world and resulted in a friendship between Kerner and Schloss.
Because of her growing fame due to the play’s success, Schloss sold the antique shop she owned and became a full-time Holocaust educator, a title that led her to speak on the topic at events around the world. But a perceived debt to her brother nagged at Schloss, according to Kerner, and over the past few years, it became very important to her to share her brother’s story.
Kerner thought the best way to do so might be a film, and that’s when she approached Steve McCarthy, who teaches journalism and documentary production at Montclair State University. The two had worked together. McCarthy, director of “Eva’s Promise,” is a filmmaker, television news producer and director who formerly worked for CBS and co-produced a 2020 Emmy Award-winning HBO documentary about journalists Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill.
Schloss provided the film’s initial funding and neither McCarthy nor Kerner took salaries—the only ones who did were McCarthy’s two sons, cameraman Justin and Ryan McCarthy (Ryan is the film’s editor).
Twelve hours of Schloss’s testimony were edited into what was to be a 25-minute educational short film.
“Her interview was so compelling and because of its breadth, we knew we had something bigger and better,” said McCarthy.
The current film is 59 minutes long; and there remains work to be done. McCarthy expects to shoot additional footage both in London and Amsterdam to complete it and the production team has received some grant funding and donations to do so.
“We want it to be seen by young people so we hope it will be distributed in a way schools can share it,” said McCarthy.
“The film is about (Eva’s) promise to Heinz; to share his legacy so he won’t be forgotten,” said Kerner.
While the world knows Anne Frank’s story, “Eva’s Promise” introduces Heinz and showcases his extraordinary talents at such a young age.
After the war, Schloss’s mother married Otto Frank, Anne Frank’s father. The pair were married 27 years. Otto devoted himself to telling Anne’s story, getting her diary published and establishing the Anne Frank Foundation in Switzerland and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.
They answered every letter that came to them until (Otto’s) death in 1980,” said Kerner.
McCarthy and Kerner will return to Amsterdam, where the Anne Frank House will sponsor a screening at the museum.
“It’s a Holocaust film about how these two families were intertwined,” said McCarthy. “It’s related to Anne Frank’s story, but it’s different. It’s also a story about a woman who never gave up in many, many ways.”
“Eva’s Promise” will be shown at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey, on Friday, Jan. 13; Saturday, Jan. 14; and Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 4 p.m. McCarthy and Kerner will attend the screening Sunday, Jan. 15, and lead a talkback with the audience after the film. Signed copies of Eva Schloss’s award-winning book, “The Promise,” will be available for sale at the theater and at the Toadstool Bookshops. Tickets for the screening are $8-$9 and $10-$15 for the screening and talkback Jan. 15. They can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office 603-532-8888.
