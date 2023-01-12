A pledge a Holocaust survivor made to her brother is the subject of a documentary making its New England premiere this month.

“Eva’s Promise,” a 2022 documentary film about Eva Schloss, stepsister of Anne Frank, who made a vow to her brother, Heinz Geiringer, on the train to Auschwitz in 1944, will open this Friday, Jan. 13, and run for several showings through Thursday, Jan. 19, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre.

