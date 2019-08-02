On Sept. 19 and 20, downtown Keene will welcome hundreds of thinkers and doers from communities across rural America for the Radically Rural Summit. This year, the annual two-day summit features 19 solutions-based sessions across six engaging program tracks, sure to pique anyone’s interest — arts and culture, community journalism, entrepreneurship, main street, renewable energy and working lands.
Entrepreneurship has a powerful impact on creating regional prosperity through job creation and building local companies that support their communities. We see a growing disparity between rural and urban entrepreneurial activity and a corresponding socio-economic gap between the two.
The entrepreneurship track offers solutions through three sessions that explore growing Stage 2 businesses, a live pitch challenge with a comprehensive guide so attendees can launch a competition in their own communities and rural America’s secret weapon: the experienced economy.
The track’s opening session, Growing Stage 2 Businesses, focuses on businesses with between 10 and 100 employees and between $1 million and $50 million in annual revenue. These companies are significant job creators, offer high-quality jobs and, as Colleen Killen-Roberts, the Edward Lowe Foundation’s vice president of entrepreneurship points out, “second-stagers often have national or international markets, which bring outside dollars into their communities.”
Furthermore, data from YourEconomy shows that Stage 2 businesses represented 17 percent of U.S. establishments, yet they generated 37 percent of jobs and nearly 36 percent of sales. Paul Bateson of the Edward Lowe Foundation — the nation’s leading Stage 2 advocate — will share how small businesses can reach Stage 2 in the supportive ecosystems they need to flourish.
This session offers a panel discussion facilitated by Rich Grogan, executive director of Northern Border Regional Commission, with the opportunity to hear from five companies who have reached or are approaching Stage 2, including Michael Knapp, CEO of Green River; Amy LaBelle, founder and winemaker at LaBelle Winery; Adam Hamilton, co-founder of Nuttin Ordinary; Nicole Carrier, co-founder and president of Throwback Brewery; Dan Dube, co-founder and CEO of Compass Innovative Behavior Strategies; and Nancy Cain, founder and co-owner of Against the Grain Gourmet.
The PitchFork Challenge, the entrepreneurship track’s second session, showcases a regional business pitch competition with a $10,000 cash award to a rural startup business and $1,000 cash award to advance a budding business idea. Pitch competitions bolster much-needed startup activity in rural regions by providing visibility, money and momentum to the startup sector.
Receive the comprehensive guide to host a pitch competition in your own community, including logistics to organize the event and tips on coaching budding entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses. Winners will be announced at the highly anticipated CONNECT2019: What’s Next! networking event on Thursday evening at the Mabel Brown Room of Keene State College.
On Friday, each track will hold its third session, representing “crazy good” ideas in their respective industries. “Crazy Good — The Experienced Economy” entrepreneurship session brings in Elizabeth Isele, founder and CEO of the Global Institute for Experienced Entrepreneurship. She views older entrepreneurs as an asset to be embraced, and rightfully so with more than half of all U.S. small business owners being age 50 and over according to the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2012.
Research by Nesta found that older entrepreneurs are also more successful: 70 percent of their startups last more than three years compared with 28 percent for younger entrepreneurs. This Experienced Economy session will use exercises from the Experience Incubator to ignite a dynamic dialog and create a Living Lab.
Radically Rural aims to bridge the gaps between rural and urban communities by sharing ideas and providing practical and actionable solutions — and it’s paying off; innovative, small-town ecosystems are bubbling up across the nation. Join us to learn about the creativity and change that is driving local economies and building thriving small communities.
