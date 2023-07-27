From live music to film under the stars to dance parties and comedy, entertainment is all about fun this carefree time of year. In the coming week alone, there’s a lot of that to be had in the Monadnock Region.
Here are some possibilities to make your season sizzle:
A comedy variety show featuring different comedians from around New England performing stand-up, sketch, improv and musical comedy is happening Thursday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hooker-Dunham Theater, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. Marisa Imôn, known as Monk, appears on the 28th. She devotes her time “to music, talking to herself, listening to messages from herself, receiving visions from herself, laughing at the decades she spent with mental illness, appreciating her tree friends, and snuggling her husband and her cats. They will host the monthly experimental-variety-comedy talk show, Free Satan, that evening. The show will continue every fourth Thursday at the theater.
The following evening, Friday, July 28, you can boogie with some dance and disco music from the 1970s with award-winning CJ the DJ (70s costumes encouraged) at 7 p.m. at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. The cost to attend the all-ages event is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The bar will be open (ID required). Epsilon Spires at 190 Main St. in Brattleboro will host a summer dance party fundraiser the following night on Saturday, July 29 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. DJs spinning eclectic vinyl (including soul, funk, disco, cumbia, Latin and psychedelic tracks along with club classics, post-punk, new wave, house, techno and more); food and drink are on tap. Proceeds support Epsilon Spires award-winning programming.
Also, on the 28th, at 8 p.m., the band Echoes of Floyd returns to the Stone Church at 210 Main St. in Brattleboro to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” They will play the full classic album as well as a set of Pink Floyd choice cuts. Tickets are $20-$25 and can be ordered at https://stonechurchvt.com/
Yet another event on Friday, the 28th, is the Young Musicians Program Choral Concert by The Walden School. A capstone for the school’s summer season, the concert of choral music (at 7 p.m.) features the voices of the entire young musicians program 2023 community of students, faculty, and staff, under the direction of Kari Francis. The concert will be at the Walden School, 18 Lehmann Way, Dublin. Visit https://waldenschool.org/concerts-and-events/concert-series/ for more information.
Freaky Fridays summer film showings also begin Friday, the 28th at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square in Brattleboro with “Dracula.” Bring your friends and a blanket to watch scary black-and-white movies under the stars. All showings are at 9 p.m. Before the movie, grab dinner from the HAngry Traveler and a craft beverage from the Thirsty Goat Outdoor Bar. Upcoming screenings include “The Wolfman,” “The Thing,” “The Invisible Man” and “Abbott and Costello meet the Mummy.” Admission is free to all showings. Visit https://www.retreatfarm.org/gatherings/freakyfridays-july14-5lk45-ejgk5 for more information.
Catch some live classical music with a concert by the Verona Quartet on Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m. at Peterborough Town House, 1 Grove St. with Jonathan Ong, violin; Dorothy Ro, violin; Abigail Rojansky, viola; and Jonathan Dormand, cello. The program includes Mozart’s Quartet in E-flat K.160, the String Quartet No. 4 of Grazyna Bacewicz, and Verdi’s sole work in the genre, the dramatic String Quartet in E minor. Tickets are $30 and can be ordered at https://electricearthconcerts.org/
The Verona Quartet has firmly established itself amongst the most distinguished ensembles on the chamber music scene today. The quartet serves on the faculty of the Oberlin College and Conservatory as the quartet-in-residence. The quartet has appeared across four continents, and at such venues as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, and the Library of Congress
Capping off the week and into the next month, if you own a classic car or truck, bring it to the Classic and Antique Car Show Saturday, August 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Living, 95 Lyman Road in Keene. Take a trip down memory lane and stroll past your favorite cars from the past as you chat with friends and enjoy some great food. There will be live music and entertainment too. Admission is free, there’s no car registration fee and prizes will be given in three categories. Visit https://www.covlivingkeene.org/event/classic-car-truck-show/ for more information.
