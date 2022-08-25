In true Electric Earth Concerts style, the fall line-up is as varied as the beautiful seasonal colors of the leaves on the trees.
The remainder of the 2022 season starts with an appearance by The Horszowski Trio, performing September 18 at First Church in Jaffrey—its 11th time in New Hampshire.
“We informally call them our ensemble-in-residence,” said Jonathan Bagg, violist and co-founder of Electric Earth Concerts with flutist Laura Gilbert. “They play all over the world and play (in the series) every year.”
The program will include a piano trio by Leonard Bernstein.
“He didn’t write a lot of chamber music and he didn’t write any string quartets,” said Bagg of the iconic composer.
“He wrote for people he knew; he had a big personality,” said Gilbert. “This (trio) was a one-off.”
Another piece in the September program is Scott Lindroth’s 2021 commissioned composition, “T120.”
“It has a beautiful, slow movement that’s a memorial for his brother,” said Bagg. “It’s a very moving piece and it is audience-friendly.” The evening’s program will end with the trio’s performance of Robert Schumann’s Trio #1 in d minor.
In addition to buying indoor seated tickets, this concert is part of Electric Earth’s Out of Doors series, meaning patrons may (weather-permitting) bring a chair and listen outside via the state-of-the-art sound system for free.
Up next on October 30th at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre is a concert by the duo, Fire & Grace, which explores classical, folk and contemporary traditions from around the world with a repertoire that ranges from Bach and Vivaldi, tango to Celtic tunes, traditional Bulgarian to American fiddle tunes and waltzes.
Edwin Huizinga is a baroque violinist and part of the ACRONYM ensemble.
“He’s an important person in authentic baroque performance,” said Bagg.
Guitarist William Coulter’s work includes rearranging a solo violin piece by Bach for violin and guitar. The duo will also perform a noon matinee that day as part of a youth arts program at the theater.
“We’re wanting to engage the community more,” said Bagg.
The 2022 season culminates again at the Park Theatre on November 20 with a performance by Relic Ensemble, who will play baroque concerti and other masterworks.
“They are young colleagues (eight of them) who wanted to start their own group,” said Bagg. “They play state-of-the-art baroque period instruments and baroque music the way it ought to sound. You have to use your imagination because you don’t have a lot more than notes on the page.”
To maintain chamber music’s vitality, Bagg added, imagination is crucial.
“There has to be revitalization,” he said. “It’s the opposite of sleepy, old music—it’s exciting.”
