Duty Calls: “Honoring Heroes Among Us” Thursday, February 23 at The Colonial Theatre

While the last event to honor and support local veterans and active-duty personnel was far out, this year’s will be totally outtasight.
The third “Duty Calls: Honoring Heroes Among Us,” which will be in the style of a 1970s variety show, happens Thursday, Feb. 23, at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.
This year’s event will also pay tribute to and highlight the work of first responders in the Monadnock Region and raise money for Frontline Foundation of North America with a 50/50 raffle. The skills-based program for veterans and first responders focuses on post-traumatic growth and resiliency using mindfulness skills.
The first two such shows were modeled after those hosted by the USO, or United Service Organizations, formed in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a nonprofit charitable corporation that provides live entertainment, such as comedians, actors and musicians, social facilities and other programs to members of the United States Armed Forces and their families. Roosevelt’s intention in creating the corporation was to boost military morale.
Josh Greenwald, of Greenwald Realty Associates, the event’s main sponsor, did his best Frank Sinatra impression at the 1940s-era 2019 show and sang a few songs by the famous crooner. The first Duty Calls event also included a Bob Hope impersonator as emcee (Hope was a pioneer of the USO show), a quartet performing Andrews Sisters tunes and performances by the Keene Jazz Orchestra and comedian Juston McKinney along with swing dancers to complete the theme.
In 2020, Greenwald and his cousin David Grist Weiner paid tribute to Simon Garfunkel in that show, which was influenced by the Korean and Vietnam Wars and followed a 1960s theme complete with a Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-in wall and Phyllis Diller impersonator.
The next year’s show (2021) was canceled due to the pandemic, and it was set to return in 2022 on Veteran’s Day but the producers (Greenwald is now one) decided to take some more planning time.
The decision was made to include first responders this year with their work during the pandemic in mind.
“Their job description is to be heroic and selfless and save lives,” said Greenwald, which is why it seemed appropriate to honor them along with veterans and active service personnel. “Everyone’s life has been touched by a first responder in some way over the past two years.”
It was also decided to feature only local talent.
There are several performers from the region appearing in the show, including Anthony Mascia, winner of the Keene Sentinel’s virtual contest, Monadnock’s Got Talent (which ended in December); Steve Pro and The Boom Box Band, an 80s and 90s tribute band that also plays classic rock and pop; April Cushman, 2022 New England Music Awards’ Country Act of the Year; The Cheshiremen Chorus, a barbershop group; and Jason Purdy, magician. Beloved icons of the time period appearing include Sonny and Cher and the Partridge Family, and the night will also include sketch comedy and a game of Family Feud.
“Duty Calls: Honoring Heroes Among Us,” presented by the Keene Sentinel, takes place Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. You can submit photos beforehand via an online form at www.sentinelsource.com and be featured in a special section published by The Keene Sentinel in conjunction with Duty Calls and be showcased on the “big screen” during the show. Tickets are $15 for military members and veterans, $25 for general admission and can be ordered by calling 603-352-2033 or at thecolonial.org.
