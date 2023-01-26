Duty Calls: “Honoring Heroes Among Us” Thursday, February 23 at The Colonial Theatre

Rear view of military man father carrying happy little son with american flag on shoulders and enjoying amazing summer nature view on sunny day, happy male soldier dad reunited with son after US army

 JenkoAtaman - stock.adobe.com

While the last event to honor and support local veterans and active-duty personnel was far out, this year’s will be totally outtasight.

The third “Duty Calls: Honoring Heroes Among Us,” which will be in the style of a 1970s variety show, happens Thursday, Feb. 23, at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.