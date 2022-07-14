As a testament to the summer of 2022 serving as the return of live music to the Monadnock Region in a big way, a music festival is happening and a concert series kicks off this month.
The Dublin Community Center and the Monadnock Folklore Society are co-sponsoring the Dublin Music Festival Benefit for Ukraine this Saturday, July 16, at the Dublin Community Church; and Cheshire County Classic Concerts return starting this Saturday, July 16, with a series of seven musical events through September 3.
Admission to the Dublin Music Festival is by donation, with proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen, which has been providing meals and assistance to those affected by the war in Ukraine. All performers are donating their services for this cause.
The festival is presented by DubHub Song Circle, an informal local group of singers, songwriters and their various instruments; and Monadnock Folklore Society with cooperation from Dublin Community Church.
The group, which consists of guitar, mandolin, bass and fiddle players, singers and other instrumentalists; plays a variety of folk, pop, blues and Americana.
Volkert Volkersz, a member of the Song Circle for the past six years, created a separate group of performing musicians called Open Stage—both groups convened at the community center.
Since the pandemic, both groups had joined together and presented music via Zoom every fourth Friday (they are now meeting at the community center once again), but each group continues to have a distinct focus.
“The song circle is more informal; we mostly do familiar songs and anyone is welcome to play along,” said Volkersz. “The open stage is performers and is slightly more professional.”
It was Volkersz’s idea to host a concert to benefit Ukraine. He presented it to Peter Martel, who provides sound for Monadnock Folklore Society events and had worked with DubHub. With Martel’s support, he invited Harrisville singer/songwriter Cosy Sheridan to perform.
“She’s from Seattle and is popular in that area,” said Volkersz. “She sings in the Southwest and in the Boston area. Once I had her and Peter in place, it was easy to get the other performers on board.” All in some way have been connected to DubHub.
Volkersz will serve as emcee and will open the day performing children’s music at noon, followed by more children’s music performed by Amy Conley.
Children will be the focus for the first two hours of the festival. There will also be clay activities, an ice cream social hosted by the Friends of the Dublin Public Library, a barbecue (burgers, veggie burgers and hot dogs will be served) and other activities happening between noon and 2 p.m.
Celtic Rock band Waking Finnegan take the stage next at 1 p.m. The six-piece band is the largest act of the day. They are followed at 2 p.m. by Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter guitarist and violinist, Steve Schuch of the Night Heron Consort; and folk/jazz artists the Tara Greenblatt Band at 3 p.m.
“(Steve Schuch) normally only performs for a fee,” said Volkersz. “As soon as he found out what the festival will benefit he climbed on board.”
Boston/Jaffrey-based singer/songwriter Tom Smith comes on at 4 p.m.; followed by mantra music artists Abhai Raj & Gwir Huddleston Llewellyn at 4:45 p.m. and New Hampshire acoustic band, Decatur Creek, at 5 p.m., with Sheridan closing the festival with a performance at 6 p.m.
Cheshire County Classic Concerts, in its second year, was born from a conversation Grammy Award-nominated guitarist/composer and Keene State College lecturer, Jose Lezcano, had two years ago with Cheshire County administrator, Chris Coates, about using the recently-renovated old courthouse space for concerts.
Coates took the idea to the delegation, and from there the concept expanded to include venues in other towns in the region.
The first concert featured the Keene Guitar Quintet (which includes Lezcano) playing a program of the music of Beethoven, Granados, Albinoni and more.
For the second year, the series is sponsored by a grant from the Cheshire County Board of Commissioners, which allows for free admission to the concerts.
Lezcano’s goal is not only to bring live music to underserved communities but to showcase the talent in the region.
“This series works more with local musicians,” said Lezcano. “There’s a lot of great musicians living right here in Cheshire County, all with international experience.”
The series features a lot of what Lezcano described as “canonical repertoire,” including a concert featuring The Keelan–Matathias Duo on July 22 at Nelson Congregational Church featuring a program of romantic and classical masterworks with Hugh Keelan, director of the Windham Orchestra, on piano; and flutist Robin Matathias.
The Hillside Trio will perform works by Mozart, Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Richard Rodgers on August 12 at Dublin Covenant Church and will feature Sussan Henkel, oboe; Doug Nelson, baritone horn; and Barbara Summers, piano. Nelson, whom Lezcano called a virtuoso horn player, is a retired professor of music at Keene State College.
Dreaming of Love: Music for Cello & Piano closes the series September 3 at Swanzey Congregational Church. The concert features works by Liszt, Schumann, Fanny Hensel, Massenet, Rachamaninov, & Debussy with Rebecca Hartka, cello; and Barbara Lysakowski, piano. Hartka, a former colleague of Lezcano’s, helped launch the series last year.
A group of other concerts in the series feature Latin music, including this Sunday’s concert (July 17) featuring The Becker-Leach Duo, (guitarist Alyssa Becker and violinist Jayna Leach) at the Troy common.
The program, titled Sounds for a Summer Afternoon, features music by Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla, Spanish composer Fernando Sor and Italian composer Mauro Giuliani, and others.
Viva Havana! Sounds of Cuba, Music for guitar & cello with Duo Mundo: Jose Lezcano, guitar; Rebecca Hartka, cello is the July 30 concert at Nelson Congregational Church. The concert will include some of Lezcano’s arrangements and original works.
Lezcano performs with another former colleague, pianist Virginia Eskin, on August 6 at Jaffrey’s Park Theater. The program, titled Spanish Nights, features the music of Boccherini, Torroba and Ponce for guitar and piano; and solo works by Albeniz, Scarlatti and Lezcano.
“Virginia is another gem right in this region,” said Lezcano of Eskin, who also helped launch the series last year with he and Hartka. Eskin’s musical background includes championing and recording music written by American composers; neglected works by American women composers; and music written by composers who perished during the Holocaust. She’s taught and given lectures at colleges and universities throughout the United States and Europe, and has appeared as a guest on national radio and television, including the CBS “Sunday Morning” television program.
Eskin will also perform at the August 19 concert at Swanzey Congregational Church, Sounds of Syria & Ragtime classics, featuring works by Joplin, Azmeh, and more. The concert also features Melissa Richmond, flute; and Consuelo Sherba, viola. Richmond is also director of West Claremont Center for Music and the Arts.
Dublin Music Festival Benefit for Ukraine is this Saturday, July 16, from noon to 7 p.m. in the garden sanctuary behind Dublin Community Church (1125 Main St.). In the event of rain the festival will move into the church, with face masks required. Parking will be at Yankee Publishing or behind the town hall. Bring a lawn chair, sun umbrella or pop-up tent, and picnic supper and beverages if desired (if you will stay into the evening) Visit https://dublincommunitycenter.org/ to donate (with the note “For Ukraine” and for more information.
For a complete list of programs, times and locations for Cheshire County Classic Concerts, visit www.joselezcano.wordpress.com.
For updates check https://dublincommunitycenter.org or the Dublin Community Center - The DubHub Facebook page. For more information email info@dublincommunitycenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.