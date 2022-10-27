BRATTLEBORO, VT.—Shoot The Moon Theater Company’s first live show since early 2020 is both perfect for the spooky holiday and shines a spotlight on how the pandemic affected the human psyche.
The troupe will present “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” for its 2022 Annual Halloween Spectacular this Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery.
We’ve all heard the phrase “Jekyll and Hyde” to describe someone with two different personalities. The reference is to (and Shoot the Moon’s play is an adaptation of) Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 gothic novella. The story follows Gabriel John Utterson, a London legal practitioner who investigates a series of strange occurrences between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a murderous criminal named Edward Hyde. It is revealed at the end of the novella that Jekyll and Hyde are the same person, with Jekyll transforming into Hyde every time he drinks a chemical concoction.
“Everyone knows Jekyll and Hyde are the same person,” said the theater company’s artistic director, Joshua Moyse. “But in the book, it’s a mystery.”
The play is an updated version of an adaptation the troupe staged in 2014, with a different cast, set and script but with the original DNA, said Moyse.
In the novella, Utterson is Jekyll’s lifelong best friend, confidant and supporter.
“He’s trying to figure out what’s going on with his best friend as they are now all entrenched in mid-life,” said Moyse of the intense feeling of isolation Jekyll copes with that keeps him from seeing his friends because of his transformation. “The theme that emerged I thought was timely given the pandemic and the forced isolation we felt during it.”
Other themes the play explores, he went on, are how our circle of friends shrinks as we get older, and the question of whether you can repress or isolate the bad impulses of man.
It’s also a Halloween show, the most recent the troupe performed being a digital production in 2020. Most of the Halloween productions are original classic tales or adaptations of those tales.
“We have an aesthetic and approach for Halloween shows,” said Moyse. “They are influenced by midnight or cult movies like ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show.’ They are fast; they can be campy and combine comedy and horror. Our primary goal is to entertain, and it’s great to be back after two and a half years.”
Shoot the Moon Theater Company presents “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” this Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at The Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro.
Tickets are $13 and can be purchased at the door or reserved in advance by calling 802-451-0523. The theater requires proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test for all performers and audience. Audience members are also required to mask while inside the lobby and performance space. For more information, visit www.shootthemoontheater.com.
