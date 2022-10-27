BRATTLEBORO, VT.—Shoot The Moon Theater Company’s first live show since early 2020 is both perfect for the spooky holiday and shines a spotlight on how the pandemic affected the human psyche. 

The troupe will present “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” for its 2022 Annual Halloween Spectacular this Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery.

