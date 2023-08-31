Discover the Romance of the Viennese Waltz

Get out your ballroom dancing shoes and party like it’s 1799: it’s time to waltz, New Hampshire style.
Monadnock Music presents the Viennese Waltz, an elegant affair happening next Friday, Sept. 8, at Knollwood Estate in Dublin.
Powdered wigs and ball gowns aren’t necessary but formal attire (black tie and gown or elegant costume) is encouraged.
Augusta Petrone, who is opening her home for the event, said she and her late husband, Ambassador Joseph Carlton Petrone, would host concerts (including for Monadnock Music) as fundraisers in their ballroom—which she said has perfect acoustics.
Monadnock Music’s executive director, Laina Barakat, presented her with the idea to host the waltz.
“I’m an incurable romantic,” said Petrone. “Just to have a black tie dance in there…”
As a child, said Petrone, she would attend waltz evenings at Copley Plaza in Boston.
“It was like an old movie,” she said.
That is the essence she wanted to capture in the Viennese Waltz night.
The Viennese Waltz is a classic dance style (featured in many romantic movies and animated films) characterized by sweeping, graceful turns that rotate quickly around the floor. Although it shares many similarities to the slow waltz, it can be danced up to four times faster. The Viennese Waltz is the oldest form of ballroom dance, having emerged around 1750.
Monadnock Music’s artistic director, Rafael Popper-Keizer, said for centuries, Vienna has been one of the most significant cities worldwide to Western art and culture, particularly to music.
“In the mid-18th century, the sponsorship of the Habsburg dynasty attracted many of classical music’s most prominent figures to Vienna, from within Austria and beyond its borders,” he said. “The resulting cultural environment—both prestigious and full of opportunity for the talented composer—was fostered and perpetuated up through the middle of the 20th century.”
The Monadnock String Quartet will perform music (on the ballroom’s 40-by-60-foot stage) by a few of the composers who were part of Vienna’s musical heritage, including Haydn, Mozart, Schubert, and Brahms. Following the performance, the evening will be dedicated to Viennese waltzing, with music by Johann Strauss, Jr., the composer whose name has become synonymous with the waltz. Following the cocktail hour, concert and passing of appetizers will be a waltz demonstration by instructor Yank Brames, and waltzing in the ballroom before dessert and coffee is served.
The estate is as historical as the music and dance that will be enjoyed that evening.
It was built in 1902 by Franklin MacVeagh, the Secretary of the Treasury to President William Howard Taft, said Petrone. Taft visited twice, once when the whole town of Dublin (around 600 guests) was invited to the house to meet the president, who rode in an open car from Dublin village to the MacVeagh home, under a tunnel of flaming torches. Petrone’s father, who was 12 at the time, was a guest along with her grandfather, who was a Harvard University professor.
Petrone was told by an old caretaker for the MacVeaghs that the lawns were mowed by horses—wearing leather booties to protect the grass. The house stood empty for 15 years and was destined to be cut up into lots before it was purchased and renovated.
She’s very much looking forward to the evening.
“It will be nice to have an extra touch of civilization here,” she said.
The Viennese Waltz will be next Friday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in Dublin. Tickets are $100, and $200 for a benefactor ticket and can be purchased at www.monadnock music.org. Visit the Monadnock Music website for more information and for a full address of the event. In order to help Monadnock Music support its free programming, consider purchasing the benefactor ticket. Monadnock Music makes exceptional music accessible to all in intimate and informal settings in the towns and villages of the Monadnock region and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.