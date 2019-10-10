Diary of a Daughter

After the Bible, “The Diary of a Young Girl” is the most widely read nonfiction book in the world. But how many of us know the story of how it became part of international consciousness?
Actor-playwright Roger Guenveur Smith takes on the role of Anne Frank’s father in “Otto Frank,” which he will perform Thursday, Oct. 17, at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center.
Also known as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” the famous book contains her writings in Dutch from the two years she and her family were in hiding during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War II. The family was apprehended in 1944, and Anne Frank died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp a year later.
Her diary was retrieved by one of the Dutch citizens who hid her, and it was given to Anne’s father, Otto, the family’s only known survivor, just after the end of the war. The diary has since been translated into 60 languages.
“Otto Frank” is presented as a part of the Sidore Lecture Series in partnership with the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and the department of Holocaust and Genocide Studies and is supported by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The performance is a highlight of a series of community events planned for late October, offering a focus on the legacy of Anne Frank and her family.
Smith’s film credits include Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X,” and most recently “Behind the Movement,” a story of the Montgomery bus boycott. He was in residency at the Redfern Arts Center in 2016 with his solo performance piece, “Rodney King.”
“I’d imagined doing (‘Otto Frank’) and then Rodney King died on Father’s Day in 2012,” said Smith in a recent phone interview with ELF from his home in Los Angeles. “I immediately put that piece to the side and dove into the Rodney King story. … (The country) continued to make the legacy of Mr. King a relevant one.”
He had an opportunity to perform “Rodney King” at a theater festival in Amsterdam and decided to visit the Anne Frank house.
“(The experience) revived my interest in (‘Otto Frank’) story and presented me with a perspective I wouldn’t have had,” he said.
Smith is a trained historian who studied at both Yale University and Occidental College — and has also taught at both institutions. His theater roles include his Obie Award-winning solo performance of “A Huey P. Newton Story.”
“I take characters from history and make them resonate in the present moment,” he said.
The journey of “Otto Frank” coming to Keene began over a dinner conversation with Redfern Arts Center Director Shannon Mayers in February 2016, after he’d performed “Rodney King” on-campus. Mayers suggested Smith collaborate with the Cohen Center and Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
Smith visited Keene State last fall to conduct preliminary creative research at the Cohen Center. For “Otto Frank,” he reunited with longtime collaborator, singer-songwriter and sound designer, Marc Anthony Thompson. Thomson won an Obie Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his contributions to “A Huey P. Newton Story.”
After the Oct. 17 performance at the Redfern, Smith will perform “Otto Frank” at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and the University of Maine at Augusta, which are Redfern’s partners on the New England tour of this piece.
“The diary has been influential on several generations of readers all over the world, but we know very little about the man responsible for getting this story out to the world,” said Smith.
Otto Frank was married after the war to a woman who was a survivor and had lost her husband and son (her daughter also survived). He died in 1980 at 91 years old.
Anne would have turned 90 this year. The diary, which Smith said is “a little checkered book,” was a gift from Otto to his daughter on her 13th birthday. She filled its pages and added extra to get all of her thoughts down on paper. Every night, she gave the diary to her father for safe keeping in his briefcase.
“It took him months to read it — it was such a moving experience for him as a father who had lost his two daughters and wife,” said Smith.
When Otto procured the diary after the war, he had to make the decision about whether or not to share it and in what form — complete, abridged or in excerpt. He endured criticism by those who questioned his motivations, the authenticity of the diary and even the Holocaust itself.
Smith explores these themes in “Otto Frank,” in the form of a father-daughter story and a soliloquy that transcends time and place.
“It’s not a piece which has a linear approach,” said Smith, who calls his play a work-in-progress. “It’s very kaleidoscopic.”
There are references, for instance, to Europe in the 1930s and ‘40s, as well as the contemporary Mexican-U.S. border and to an incident at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., 10 years ago, when an African-American security guard was murdered by an 88-year-old white supremacist.
“It’s something that speaks to our world beyond World War II, when tolerance is still a compelling issue,” said Smith. “That’s the challenge of my piece — to make it live and breathe in our present moment and allow the audience in 2019 to see something that will hopefully compel them to put into thought and action what Anne Frank and her father so beautifully outlined for us in the diary.”
Roger Guenveur Smith presents “Otto Frank” Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Theatre of the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College. Smith will participate in a post-performance talkback and reception in the main lobby. Tickets are $7-$20 and can be ordered by calling 358-2168, at keene.edu/arts/redfern or at the box office, open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.