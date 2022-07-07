‘Tis the season…for outdoor entertainment in the region and beyond.
Whether you want to grab a blanket and picnic and enjoy some live music or catch some fireworks and carnival rides—or all of the above, this is the summer for you.
Starting today and running each day through this Sunday, July 10, is Hillsboro Summerfest at Grimes Field. In addition to a large-scale fireworks show and midway entertainment, the lineup also features a car and truck show, town parade and food trucks.
The event, formerly the Hillsboro Balloon Festival for three decades, rebranded in 2019 and was scheduled to return as Summerfest in 2020 before being shut down due to the pandemic. Last year was the first Summerfest.
“It was a huge hit,” said Katherine Charrette, event co-chair and creative director. It drew about 8,000 people, which she added was the biggest crowd in more than a decade.
This year, the fireworks show is bigger and there will be more activities and games for kids. Volunteer firefighters, who in past years hosted a muster at the festival, will run an obstacle course this year.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a festival without live music: those taking the stage during the festival will be hard rockers Superbug; singer-songwriter trio, Decatur Creek; and country band Backyard Swagger.
Speaking of live music, an entire summer filled with live outdoor music also begins this weekend at Depot Park in downtown Peterborough.
The 10th annual series of seven free concerts (featuring artists mostly from the Boston area) opens this Friday, July 8, with a performance by Brandy, a seven piece jazz, Motown, R&B and rock band.
Up next on July 15 is Massive Groove Band, complete with a horn section. The band performs its array of musical styles around the world.
Husband-and-wife team Mayer and Susan Statham lead Certain Tremble, performing July 22. It also features percussion, guitar, bass and piano with a wide repertoire that spans several decades and genres.
Local favorites Tom Foolery Band, a nine-piece group specializing in playing funk and jazz, play July 29.
The month of August kicks off on the 5th with a show by the Paul Klemperer band. A former Boston resident who currently lives in Austin, Texas, Klemperer is a series veteran whose set list includes jazz, R&B and his own compositions.
Series newbies Hot Club of New England, featuring swing, gypsy and hot jazz musicians of the region performing music from the Great American Songbook, performs Aug. 12; and the season closes Aug. 19 with returning artists Los Sugar Kings, which performs traditional son cubano, rumba-flamenca and salsa along with their own original music.
“We bring something that isn’t necessarily a known entity,” said series founder and producer, Pelagia Vincent. “We want to have audiences experience new sounds, new groups and new styles from around New England.”
The series, which now draws between 300 and 500 people per concert and which Vincent is called “The Tanglewood of Peterborough,” continued (masked and at a safe distance) all through the pandemic.
Vincent urges audiences to come to town early and enjoy what Peterborough has to offer: restaurants, shopping and artwork at the top of the list. When attending a concert, she suggests bringing a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic.
“Come make a whole day and evening of it,” she said.
The new parking lot in town across the river connects people to the park via a footbridge.
“When you park at the Riverwalk and come over the bridge, you can hear that wonderful music playing,” said Vincent. “Listening to great jazz, blues and rock at the convergence of the Contoocook and Nubanusit Rivers—it’s such a special part of the summer. The whole thing is magical.”
The Depot Park music series begins this Friday, July 8, and continues through Aug. 19 at Depot Park. All concerts are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. All ages are welcome; bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic, and your leashed pet if desired. In the event of rain, an alternate date will be announced. For more information about the concerts or how to be considered for future concerts, contact Vincent at pelagiavincent@earthlink.net or 547-8323.
Hillsboro Summerfest opens today and closes this Sunday, July 10, at Grimes Field, 29 Preston St. Admission is free; parking is $10 a carload (proceeds support the local fire department). Bring your refillable water bottles and reduce plastic waste. For a full schedule of events and more, visit www.hillsborosummerfest.com.
