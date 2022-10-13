Croce Plays Croce at the Colonial
A.J. Croce is now 20 years older than his singer/songwriter father was when his songs topped the charts, and there’s a good chance he’ll be furthering Jim Croce’s legacy for at least another 20. 

A.J. Croce will perform Croce Plays Croce, a concert featuring a complete set of classics by his late father, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father this Saturday, Oct. 15, on Keene’s Colonial Theatre stage. 

