Croce Plays Croce at the Colonial

A.J. Croce is now 20 years older than his singer/songwriter father was when his songs topped the charts, and there’s a good chance he’ll be furthering Jim Croce’s legacy for at least another 20.
A.J. Croce will perform Croce Plays Croce, a concert featuring a complete set of classics by his late father, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father this Saturday, Oct. 15, on Keene’s Colonial Theatre stage.
Jim Croce was an American folk singer with a short-lived professional recording and touring career, and decades of posthumous fame. His sales surpassed 50 million records, including three #1 songs and 10 Top 10 hits, and his best-known songs include “Operator” “Time in a Bottle” (a song written for A.J.), “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.”
Not to be outdone by his father. A.J. Croce’s 30-year touring and recording career has produced 10 studio albums that have been released via both major and independent labels, and he has 20 Top 20 singles.
He’s also toured with such artists as Willie Nelson, B.B. King, Lenny Kravitz and Earth, Wind and Fire.
His father (his mother, Ingrid, is also a singer/songwriter) died tragically in a plane crash just before he turned 2 years old.
But his family musical legacy is just part of his very unique life story.
When he was 4 years old, he went blind due to physical abuse from his mother’s then-boyfriend. He was hospitalized for half a year and was totally blind in both eyes for six years. It was during this time that he started playing piano, inspired by blind pianists like Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder. Croce, who regained sight in his left eye when he was 10, went on to spend his early teen years performing, including at his mother’s establishment, Croce’s Jazz Bar.
During that time, he purposely avoided his father’s music in order to establish his own identity as a musician.
That relationship began to change around 15 years ago, when he began digitizing his father’s tapes. One old cassette contained a bar performance of Jim Croce playing blues tunes that had influenced him. These were deep cuts by artists like Mississippi John Hurt, Blind Blake, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, the songs A.J. had been playing since he was 12.
“Croce Plays Croce connects all these songs (that were influential to both of us),” said A.J. Croce in a recent interview with ELF. “Finding things we have in common musically was an ethereal and wonderful thing.”
Before performing Croce Plays Croce, he had more than 25 years proving himself as a musician playing in many different genres.
“It really set me up to be ready as a player for my first stuff going out with B.B. King and Ray Charles and all these icons,” he said. “When I hear some of those stories and connections to people my father admired but never got to meet or work with—and had that wonderful opportunity to work and perform with them—is special.”
He worked with his father’s catalog as publisher behind the scenes for many years.
“It was the best thing to do at the time,” he said. “As I improved as a guitarist, I gained the confidence and ability to play these songs properly.”
It wasn’t interesting to him to start a tribute band, however.
“One of my fears naturally was that it would just be written off as trying to cash in on something; that wasn’t my intention,” he said. “At a certain point five years ago, I had a clear picture of how to tell the stories and connections of where all of the songs came from.”
Some stories he took from his father’s live performances, others were passed down to him by his mother, grandmother and godparents when he was young.
One story he enjoys telling during the show is about the true story that inspired “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.”
“My father sold radio ads to local businesses in Philly,” he said. “He was selling an ad at a pool hall and a man came in saying the owner had conned him out of some money, and he left, came back and shot (the pool hall owner).”
Structuring Croce Plays Croce the way he did gave him complete freedom.
“What I found after a few of these shows was that I could go in all different directions. I introduced to folks what (my father) was about as a musician in a way I never expected. I felt like having that legacy would somehow get in the way, but it did the opposite. (I received) a loving embrace from the audience. They see reverence but they also see my ability as a player.”
A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce this Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $29-$49 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.
