Creative Chesterfield Artisan Fair

For many years, various groups hosted a craft fair during the holiday season in Chesterfield, including the local Girl Scout troop and the Methodist church. The pandemic put those events on pause. 

This spring, the town’s economic development committee took the reins to revive the annual craft fair—calling it the Creative Chesterfield Artisan Fair—and the first such event will be held this Saturday, April 29, at the Chesterfield Town Hall on Route 63. 

