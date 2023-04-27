For many years, various groups hosted a craft fair during the holiday season in Chesterfield, including the local Girl Scout troop and the Methodist church. The pandemic put those events on pause.
This spring, the town’s economic development committee took the reins to revive the annual craft fair—calling it the Creative Chesterfield Artisan Fair—and the first such event will be held this Saturday, April 29, at the Chesterfield Town Hall on Route 63.
Before the pandemic, the holiday fair would fill the town hall, said Donna Roscoe, who is in charge of publicizing the event.
“We’re bringing it back to life,” she said. “I was astonished by how many people are excited about it.”
The economic development committee’s scope of reasoning behind reviving the fair, she went on, is to help promote the work of artisans living and working right in Chesterfield.
“There was a void there,” said Roscoe. “People don’t know how many (artisans were here) or how talented they are. There’s a portion of local businesses that aren’t being exposed.”
The committee, which is sponsoring the event, offered space to artisans at no charge, and the event is free for attendees. The only stipulation for artisans to participate is that their items for sale are handmade, and that they live locally.
The fair will feature the work of more than 20 vendors working in a variety of media; some will share tables.
Among them are Jurg Jenzer of Live Edge Artworks, a former public school educator and principal for 30 years who paints and works with wood and is passionate about fly fishing and gardening, according to his artist’s bio. His paintings combine domestically-sourced woods (black walnut, maple, oak, cherry, elm, birch, cedar, catalpa, flaming box elder, cypress) and epoxy resin.
Another participating artist working in wood is Nate LaChance of Spofford Woodworks, who makes hand-turned bowls, spoons, cutting boards and wooden earrings.
Jewelry artists include Kathy Burgess-Fumicello of Beadin’ in Eden (beaded gemstone jewelry) and Susan Plunske (River of Life Home), who sells “an eclectic collection of jewelry designs” along with home accents. Mike Beardsley of AnnealingDog Fine Jewelry creates one-of-a-kind handcrafted sterling silver, brass and copper mixed jewelry.
Two artisans who work with glass will set up tables at the event: Kimberly Hayes (Cracked Glass New Hampshire), who makes stained glass, sun catchers, ornaments, and other glass art items; and Kathleen Killmeyer of K2 Glassworks. Killmeyer creates fused glass art through multiple firings in a hot kiln using a technique known as warm glass. Her nature-inspired line includes tiles, bowls, plates, vases as well as artwork and jewelry.
Painters on the list are Carol Corliss (Carol Corliss Fine Art), who creates pastel paintings and
functional art pieces; Kathleen Sweeney (Mariette Decor), who does nature-inspired paintings and home decor; and Kristi Dompier, a self-taught artist who paints on the northern shore of Spofford Lake.
Other featured artists include Karen Guyette (Route 9 Finds and Designs), repurposed and upcycled furniture and decor for home and garden; floral designer Samantha Winchester; Joy
Guerriero (Pisgah Farm Perennials), cards with colorful flower photos; Rae Egan (note cards and pictures); Sylvia Ryder (fine art, note cards, and more); Joe Ryder (metal crafted belt buckles); Barb Doyle and Sonia Macie (gnome figures and a variety of crafts); Sharon Cook
(SKC Designs), quilts from childrens, lap quilts, bed quilts, and table runners; and Jillian
Gruber (BigDogsLittleHouses), a variety of rag garlands and small wooden home decor items.
“The purpose (of this event) is to expose the creative minds within Chesterfield,” said Roscoe. “As I wrote on the flier, we have big talent in a small town.”
The Creative Chesterfield Artisan Fair is this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield Town Hall, 522 New Hampshire 63. Admission is free.
