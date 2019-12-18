Still looking to put a little holly jolly in your Christmas season? There’s one weekend left to celebrate with song, dance and theater productions. Here’s a breakdown of events leading up to the big day:
New York Theatre Ballet Presents “The Nutcracker” Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. New York Theatre Ballet consolidates the classics into hour-long productions for the under-10 crowd and puts parents’ minds at ease. Danced to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, this holiday classic is set in Art Nouveau style circa 1907 with innovative choreography by long-time NYTB choreographer, Keith Michael. Tickets are $31 for adults and $27 for students/youth. Tickets: thecolonial.org.
Across the river, Brattleboro School of Dance will also perform “The Nutcracker” Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at Landmark College in Putney, Vt. This year’s Nutcracker, a collaboration between Brattleboro School of Dance and Company of Muses, features dancers young and old from the Southern Vermont communities, as well as imports from the likes of Miami City Ballet, Trisha Brown Dance Company, Alonzo King Lines, Jose Mateo Dance and more. Tickets: brattleboroschoolofdance.com.
A circus version of “The Nutcracker” will take to the air this weekend. “The Flying Nut: ‘Tis the Sea-son” will be performed Dec. 20-22 at the New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro. The New England Center for Circus Arts has presented its reimagined “Nutcracker” since 2009. This year’s production, in NECCA’s custom-built circus trapezium, offers another high-flying celebration of circus joy — this time with a dose of midwinter tropical delight. Join the Stahlbaum family as their children receive a gift that starts them on a journey to strange and fascinating lands, where crabs do trapeze and flamingos dance on an oceanscape far from their wintry holiday home.
Alongside flying trapeze, juggling, contortion, aerial silks, and more circus arts disciplines, a teeterboard act has been added this year (launching acrobats into the air). The result is a stunning acrobatic extravaganza featuring the future stars of circus. Tickets are $10-$25 and are available online at necenterforcircusarts.org.
An annual tradition in Peterborough, a second performance of “The Shepherds’ Play” will be offered Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St. in Peterborough. The play is free and performed by the lifesharing communities of Four Winds, Tobias and Plowshare Farm. This unique play with a diverse cast, including actors with and without developmental challenges, is an abridged version of the Oberufer “Shepherds’ Play,” a medieval mystery play. It depicts the tale of simple shepherds coming together and leaving their flocks on a cold and dark night to follow a bright star, a star which leads them to a warm stable filled with wonder and faith. The audience is encouraged to participate in a sing-along which occurs between scenes and tells of the story to come. For more information, call Plowshare Farm at 547-2547 or email events@plowsharefarm.org.
Also in Peterborough, “A Winter Solstice Singing Ritual” will happen Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St. in Peterborough. The concert is free, open to the public and suitable for all ages. For more information, contact Marybeth Hallinan at marybeth.hallinan@uupeterborough.org.
“A Celtic Christmas with Ishna,” will also hit Peterborough Town House Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. The high-stepping spirited musical selections will have audiences clapping along to lively renditions of ancient Irish Carols, contemporary Christmas standards, spontaneous humor and thrilling Irish dancing. Audiences are sure to have a most memorable Christmas experience. “A Celtic Christmas with Ishna” is a celebration of the holiday spirit, people, community and common connections. It’s about bringing young and old together to celebrate this special time of year. You can’t listen to Celtic flavored music and not be happy. Tickets are $29-$39 for all ages and available at eventbrite.com.
The Keene Jazz Orchestra Winter Dance will celebrate the holidays with classic sounds of an atuhentic swing band dance, Saturday, Dec. 21, from 8 to 10 p.m., at Courtyard by Marriott, 75 Railroad St., Keene. Fronting the band this winter is dynamic vocalist Becca Wilber, presenting an evening of traditional Big Band Swing of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s including the music of Count Basie, Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman. Tickets are $15 adults/$12 students and are on sale at Toadstool Bookshop and Prime Roast in Keene or online at keenejazzorchestra.org.
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will join together with Counterpoint Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. for a show at Grafton Community Church, 4 Main St., Grafton, Vt. Selections range from a brass arrangement of a Bach chorale and majestic Poulenc motets to popular tunes like “Sleigh Ride,” “Let It Snow” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The program also includes a carol singalong, a brand-new student composition, and traditional favorites by Robert De Cormier. For more information about this free show, contact the VSO office at 802-864-5741. For venue accessibility information, call Grafton Community Church at 802-843-2346.
A Nelson Solstice Party will be held at Nelson Town Hall Saturday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The Monadnock Folklore Society brings this community event to the Nelson Town Hall each year, admission is $5, and treats are appreciated for the dessert potluck. This year the evening will begin with a holiday concert featuring a selection of traditional and original seasonal music performed by The Solstice Sisters (Alouette Iselin, Melanie Everard, Kim Wallach and Heather Bower) and friends. Part of the concert will feature a performance by one or more Johnny Trombly Scholarship recipients. After the concert, chairs and benches are cleared to make way for a traditional New England contra dance, often interrupted by various groups of “unsavory” characters presenting their idea of seasonal entertainment.
Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem perform their “Wintersong” program at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney, Vt., Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 pm. “Wintersong” is a celebratory, poetic, reflective collection of seasonal songs, an ode to light and dark at the turning of the year. Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem feature four-part vocal harmonies, indelible songs, fiddle, acoustic and electric guitars, bass and a homemade percussion kit of cardboard boxes, tin cans, caulk tubes, packing-tape tambourines, bottle-cap rattles, Mongolian jaw harps and a vinyl suitcase.
Rani Arbo, Andrew Kinsey, Anand Nayak and Scott Kessel’s “Wintersong” swings between reflection and celebration, with verses by hallowed poets, fiddle/percussion-driven New Year’s shouts from the Georgia Sea Islands and Louisiana, traditional carols and songs by modern songwriters. This winter journey full of fierce poetry, wild joy and hope for humanity in its dark times skips the jingle bells and goes straight to the power and beauty at the roots of Christmas. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door and available at nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro and the Putney General Store in Putney.
For a little theater action, the MoCo Arts High School Musical Program presents “A Christmas Carol” Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, for multiple shows at its Keene theater at 40 Roxbury St. This musical “A Christmas Carol” is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story. Tickets are $14 and available at MoCo or by calling 357-2100.
Project Shakespeare also has multiple performances left for its “A Christmas Carol,” including dinner performances at local venues. For a schedule and tickets, visit projectshakespeare.wixsite.com.
The Hancock Family Christmas will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Hancock Meeting House. One of the most memorable holiday events, enjoy the Junior Minstrels and Norway Pond Festival Singers, who have been in fine voice since early fall. And, yes, the Hancock Village Bell Ringers are returning, as well. These local groups will be joined by the “astonishing” mezzo-soprano Jazimina MacNeil, and rounding out this cast is Hancock’s own composer/fiddling champ Steve Schuch of Night Heron Music, creating sounds of natural beauty that bring audiences together as a community. Arrive early to be guaranteed a seat for this (roughly) one-hour concert by donation to Music on Norway Pond to help defray costs. For more information, visit musiconnorwaypond.org.
And if food is on your mind, don’t miss “A Taste of Christmas Past” at the Monadnock Center’s Hearth Cooking event at 19 Grove St. in Peterborough. This open house program features cooking demonstrations of Christmas dishes prepared over on open fire. Guests will enjoy tasting the prepared treats and learning about the history of the Christmas holiday in America. The mill house will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The day’s menu includes root vegetable and ham soup, Christmas cookies, English gingerbread, lemon minced pie, carrot pie and plum pudding. Costumed interpreters, Samuel and Nancy Prescott, will their share 1830s Christmas traditions and tell you about daily life in the mill house, a foreman’s home for the Phoenix Mill. Samuel Prescott was an overseer at the Phoenix Mill, a large textile complex that once stood at the corner of Main and Grove Streets in downtown Peterborough. To learn more, visit monadnockcenter.org or call 924-3235.