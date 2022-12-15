“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” says Buddy in the holiday movie classic, “Elf.”
The audience will do just that—and celebrate the season with some more entertainment—during Christmas at the Colonial this Sunday, December 18, at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.
It’s the second such event Elm City Church has hosted at the theater—the first was in December of 2019 and it was put on hold during the pandemic. That event filled about 700 of the Colonial’s nearly 900 seats.
The church—in the former MoCo Arts building on Railroad Street, came to be in 2019 when Elm City Church and Praxis Church merged. The organization then became part of the Evangelical Free Church of America.
Albie Powers, who led Elm City Church before the merger, is lead pastor; while Justin Barney, who led Praxis Church, is assistant pastor. The decision to join came out of the realization that the two churches had much in common—a focus on Keene, an emphasis on children and young families and an interest in creating a welcoming space for people who may not be regular churchgoers.
“People are more open (during the holiday season),” said Powers. “One of our big values is to be for the community by hosting free community events around Christmas. We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have a community Christmas event open to all?”
Powers called the event “Christmas Eve lite” because it is similar to the church’s Christmas Eve service—only it is not a church service.
Attendees can expect a program of a traditional Christmas song sing-along featuring carols in the church hymnal and a performance of Christmas music by the church’s resident band featuring a mix of traditional and modern songs. The full band includes a guitarist, bass player, trumpet player, a percussionist and several vocalists.
There will also be a holiday performance by the children in the church’s congregation.
The church is hosting the event at no cost to the public.
“We don’t want (price) to be a barrier to attending,” said Powers.
The church will accept donations for Monadnock Family Services, the recipient of funds raised from last year’s online event hosted by Elm City Church, A Very Keene Christmas. The first Christmas at the Colonial in 2019 was a fundraiser for the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention—$2,500 was raised for the organization’s emergency fund.
Powers said he’ll also deliver a “hope-filled message” for the season during the event.
“I’ve talked to so many people in town who have a church background, but they are not (currently) connected to a church,” said Powers.
At the theater, he went on, the church gets to connect with a lot more people than if the event were hosted in their own building.
He also urges anyone to attend the church’s Christmas Eve services at 76 Railroad St. at 4 and 6:30 p.m.
“It’s always been a dream to put on something like this,” he said. “We want to provide a meaningful encounter. We hope it becomes a new community tradition.”
Christmas at the Colonial is this Sunday, December 18, at 4:30 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.) at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.