Cheshire Fair Time!

The Cheshire Fair is back in full swing this year. 

Fairs were canceled around the state in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, instead of a full fair, organizers decided instead to host the first-ever Cheshire Ag Days, a scaled-back event more focused on farming and without the midway rides and games.

