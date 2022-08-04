Cheshire Fair Time!

The Cheshire Fair is back in full swing this year.
Fairs were canceled around the state in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, instead of a full fair, organizers decided instead to host the first-ever Cheshire Ag Days, a scaled-back event more focused on farming and without the midway rides and games.
In 1935, the Cheshire County Farm Bureau staged its first Agricultural Field Day. The morning included a baseball game and horse and oxen pulls. The next year it expanded to two days, included a speech by the governor, and had moved to Safford Park in North Swanzey—what is since become known as the Cheshire Fairgrounds. The following year, it again grew by a day, having added agricultural and forestry exhibits.
By 1938, the event had been renamed the Cheshire Fair, with support from the local grange, businesses, farmers’ organizations and others.
By 1939, it was one of seven such events garnering state funding and was actively advertising its midway, shows, contests and exhibits. That year’s three-day schedule included coonhound run trials, horse races, auto races and vaudeville acts.
While the fair expanded in size over the next 80 years, throughout that time the agricultural contests have remained the heart of the fair.
At the 82nd annual event (opening today and running daily through this Sunday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds in North Swanzey), the midway returns, along with 4-H and animal shows and exhibits, tractor pulls, sheepdog demonstration, a demolition derby, butterfly tent, baking contests, vendors, food, frying-pan toss, ax-throwing competition, bicycle stunt show and fireworks among other entertainment.
In between hitting the fried dough stand, catching the demolition derby and riding the Ferris wheel, be sure to take in some live music in two spots: the Community Stage and Tavern Stage.
Opening the Community Stage will be the Silver Circus Show, which features magic, juggling and physical comedy; and performers on that stage throughout the rest of the fair including cowboy poet Mark Munzert, sharing cowboy culture through rhyme and stories; country duo Martin and Kelly; country singer Larry Lee Ebere; country-pop singer Lexi Jordan (New England Country Music Organization 2017 Female Vocalist of the Year); and Lindsay and Her Puppets.
The Tavern Stage will feature 70’s-inspired acoustic country rock band, Blue Collar Acoustic; sibling folk duo Liz and Dan Faiella; Shana Stack Band performing the original country music of Ed Leavitt; singer/songwriters Heath Lewis and Sage King; pop/rock/country/classic group The Boom Box Band; and local rock/blues/soul band, Mosey Down.
“It will be fun and exciting,” said Burt. “Everyone is looking forward to the full fair. Children can show their animals again—there’s such comradery among the children. It’s just great.”
General admission for the fair at 247 Monadnock Highway in North Swanzey is $12, children 5-11 is $5, seniors 65 and older are $5, military with an ID are free as are children ages 4 and younger. On Thursday, children 11 and under are free and seniors are free on Sunday.
The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for Sunday, when it concludes at 8 p.m. More details and a full schedule of events are available at www.cheshirefair.org.
