Candlelight Croquet at Colony House

You may be dancing the Charleston instead of the waltz and wearing some fringe rather than carrying a parasol to Candlelight Croquet this summer at Horatio Colony House Museum, but much fun will be had—Roaring Twenties-style.
The game, happening this Friday, June 24, is closely associated with the upper classes in Victorian times, but this event’s theme is in close relation to that of the current exhibit.
The display, at the museum through July 17, is titled Making a Statement: 1920’s Fashion Through the Eyes of Mary Curtis—Curtis was Colony’s wife. The exhibit was curated by the museum’s executive director, Sofia Thornblad. In the show are some of the 1920s pieces Curtis wore, along with personal photographs and documentation of what made fashion from that era so influential. Much of the display is a history lesson, describing how the end of World War II, the Prohibition Era, speakeasies, jazz music and F. Scot Fitgerald novels impacted the culture of the 1920s.
Croquet is believed to have been first played by 13th-century French peasants who used crudely fashioned mallets to whack wooden balls through hoops made of willow branches (wickets).
The origins of the modern game have been traced back to 1852 when a game called “crooky” was introduced to England from Ireland where it had been played since the 1830s. It became popular when London sporting goods manufacturer John Jaques & Sons (still the foremost maker of croquet equipment) began selling croquet sets. During World War I, the growth of the game began to wane, but it enjoyed a resurgence afterward in North America. After World War II, toy makers simplified the rules, miniaturized the standard croquet set and marketed it as a backyard children’s game. It remains a competitive sport (played in more than 20 countries) and has continued to grow in popularity throughout the U.S. since then.
Visitors to the museum can stop into An Evening of Candlelight Croquet anytime between 7 and 9 p.m. for a game and are encouraged (but not required) to dress in vintage 1920s costume. Three croquet sets will be available for use with printouts of the rules, and players may enjoy 1920s music and decorations as well as lemonade.
“It’s nothing formal,” said Thornblad of the evening. “People can just come and enjoy the garden.”
Some other outdoor activities at the museum this season:
Children’s Games In The Garden, July 7, 2 to 4 p.m. Rolling hoops, Game of graces (catch with a wooden hoop and rods) and others.
Yankee Brass Band Concert, July 26, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The outdoor concert at the museum garden will feature American band music using rare and authentic mid- to late-19th-century period instruments and uniforms. Bring your own lawn chairs if possible.
Music In My Pocket with Jeff Warner, July 28, 3 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by NH Humanities to Go, the family program (also in the garden) features American folk songs and their history; plus children can play hand-held instruments like spoons and dancing puppets.
Community Poetry Slam, August 5, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The outdoor open mic will include a few samples from Horatio Colony II. Poets may call the museum to make a reservation.
A new exhibit opens July 22 titled The Mountain Keeps its Secrets.
“It’s about regional folklore, with artistic representations from teens at LEAF Charter School,” said Thornblad.
All programs are at Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main Street, Keene. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum and exhibit are free; visit horatiocolonymuseum.org for more information.
Summer events/programs are weather-dependent; if there is any question, people may call the museum at 603-352-0460 or visit the Facebook page for up-to-date information.
