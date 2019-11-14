As the Park Theatre in Jaffrey prepares to open its doors again next summer for the first time since it closed more than 40 years ago, this season is time to sample some of the entertainment that will grace its new stage.
Boston-based The Chris Fitz Band performs this Saturday, Nov. 16, at Jaffrey’s American Legion Hall in an event to raise funds for the theater, which is under construction. Since 2002, The Chris Fitz Band has received more than a dozen music awards, including a Boston Music Award and Blues Audience Magazine awards for Outstanding Guitar Player and Outstanding Blues Band.
The band has toured New England for the past 25 years as well as performed in Tennessee, California and Europe.
“He has quite a cult-like following, from Boston to Vermont,” Steve Jackson, the theater’s CEO and managing director, said of Fitz. The three-piece band draws its influence from all types of American roots music.
The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922. It was owned by Romulo Vanni, who showed two movies a night, a Sunday matinee and vaudeville shows. The lines to get in reportedly went around the block. The theater was the center of community life for 54 years until it closed in 1976.
Nearly 30 years later, in 2005, a grassroots project began to reopen it. Donations to purchase the building and reopen it came in from 11 towns in the region and 13 states across the country.
Purchased by The Park Theatre Inc. in 2006, it will be rebuilt as film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 485.
The plans for the $3 million project to build the state-of-the-art “performing arts complex” also includes a 900-square-foot stage, professional fly system for moving set pieces, an ADA-accessible lift to the stage, elevator and a green room and private bath/shower and other amenities for performing artists. Interior construction on the building begins this winter.
The Park Theatre will be the first community-based performing arts center to be built from the ground up in the Monadnock Region in nearly a century, said Jackson. It will be a showplace for national and regional musical performers, New England playwrights, local performing groups, school productions and movies ranging from new releases to independents, classics, documentaries, foreign and animation. Additionally, it will provide after school theatre craft programs and filmmaking courses.
“We want to be remarkable,” he said. At the same time, there has been a heavy nod to the past throughout the project.
“It goes back to a lot of its roots in everything we’ve done,” he said. “Romallo (Vanni) was on everyone’s shoulders, including the architects, in terms of his vision. We modernized technology but it still has the basics of a community theater bringing (artists) to the area.”
Fundraising has been bolstered by donations and several events over the years, including film showings, concerts and wine tastings. One fundraiser involved adding to the group of murals Vanni commissioned during the theater’s 1941 renovation. The four 10- by 17-foot murals, each depicting a seasonal Mount Monadnock scene, were restored and will be replaced.
A mural-mosaic on the same scale as the four historic murals composed of 288 sponsored panels created by regional artists, called the Fifth Mountain Mural, was created. All of the panels were sold and the mural, now on display at Monadnock Community Hospital, will be installed in the new Park Theatre’s main lobby.
The Park Theatre recently launched its Theatrical Seat Campaign, which allows supporters to put their name or the name of a loved one or business on one or more seats for $1,000 per seat. The names or messages will be engraved on plaques on each seat. “Named Seat” contributors will have access to advance ticket sales, an exclusive annual seat party and attendance to a pre-opening reception and tour of the theater.
Other recent fundraisers include HD screenings of The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet & Royal Opera at the Park Theatre-adjacent River Street Theatre, a tradition that will be continued at the Park theatre.
The first fundraiser held at the American Legion Hall, presented by CineLife Entertainment in partnership with BroadwayHD, was a showing of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, “A Night with Janis Joplin” earlier this month.
A survey of downtown business owners five years ago shows the theater will create nearly 30 new jobs, which for a town the size of Jaffrey will be significant. The hope is also that new businesses and arts organizations will move to town, as research has shown historically is what happens when a theater is at the center.
“I think people locally are very proud of (the theater) — it’s theirs,” said Jackson. “It’s going to be something that will shine and bring people to Jaffrey.”
The Chris Fitz Band performs a benefit show this Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey. The bar will be open for beverage sales, and food will also be sold. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered by calling 532-8888 or at theparktheatre.org.