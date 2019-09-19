In their teens during the Great Depression, the group of young people journalist Tom Brokaw called the greatest generation fought during World War II. A B-17 bomber tour making a stop in Keene next week was created to salute these men and women, as well as inspire the next generation in aviation.
The Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) B-17 Aluminum Overcast Tour comes to Dillant-Hopkins Airport next Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29. During the three-day event, visitors will have the chance to take a tour of the historic restored aircraft on the ground — or take a flight on it.
The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress is a World War II bomber used primarily in Europe. The B-17s from the Eighth Air Force, based in England, participated in countless missions. Because of their long-range capability, formations of B-17s often flew into battle with no fighter escort, relying on their own defensive capabilities to ensure a successful mission.
During the war, B-17s were among the most modern aircraft in the U.S. inventory; however, the advent of the jet age and advances in technology made the Flying Fortress obsolete soon after the conclusion of the war.
In the years following WWII, most B-17s were cut up for scrap, used in Air Force research or sold on the surplus market. Today less than 15 of these bombers can still take to the air.
George Daubner, B-17 pilot and the EAA’s B-17 operating manager, learned to fly a “taildragger” — a tail-wheel multi-engine plane with the third wheel in the nose, not in the back — when he worked as a commercial pilot in the mid-1970s. In the early ‘90s, his experience led to a job with the EAA flying a 1929 Ford Trimotor, the first all-metal commercial aircraft ever built in the U.S.
In 1995, the EAA’s B-17 was donated by a group of doctors who’d bought the plane to use on medical missions in the ‘70s. When the price of oil rose during that era, they could no longer afford to put the plane in the air.
“Their agreement when they donated it is that it would be used to put on a tour, and that tour’s message would be about saluting World War II veterans,” said Daubner.
Flying a B-17 bomber requires a different skill set than a flying a commercial jet airliner.
“It’s pullies, cables and you against the airplane — it takes an amount of strength and physical presence to put the wing where it needs to be to land,” said Daubner. “Flying a B-17 is all about getting as much experience as you can in that airplane.”
The EAA, he added, has the “finest cadre of B-17 pilots” in the country. Pilots complete a five-year program before becoming an aircraft commander.
Daubner talks about the bravery of those who built and served on the heavy bombers in the 1940s. These airmen were mostly between 18 and 25 years old.
“They had to do 25 missions before they could go home,” said Daubner. “The odds of them dying or not coming home from a mission in the beginning of the war was 30 percent. These kids were patriots. They were American heroes. It’s why we fly these airplanes to make sure society understands what these kids did for our country.”
The B-17 Aluminum Overcast Tour is Friday, Sept. 27, to Sunday, Sept. 29, at Dillant-Hopkins Airport, 80 Airport Road, Keene. Flights begin Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. and run until about 1:30 to 2 p.m. Ground tours of the airplane are conducted by EAA volunteers passionate about sharing the B-17’s stories from 2 to about 5 or 6 p.m. each day. A ground tour is $10 and a flight is $450. Ticket proceeds support the Experimental Aircraft Association via maintenance and operations costs for the aircraft. For more information or to book a flight, go to eaa.org/shop/Flights/B17.aspx.