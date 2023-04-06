For many years, Brattleboro native Ben Brady was always in the audience at the Latchis Theatre’s annual a cappella concert to benefit the Brattleboro Museum & Arts Center. This year, he’ll once again be looking across the stage at the audience performing in the event.

The 19th Annual Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert happens next Saturday, April 15, at the Latchis Theatre.

