For many years, Brattleboro native Ben Brady was always in the audience at the Latchis Theatre’s annual a cappella concert to benefit the Brattleboro Museum & Arts Center. This year, he’ll once again be looking across the stage at the audience performing in the event.
The 19th Annual Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert happens next Saturday, April 15, at the Latchis Theatre.
Among the six college a cappella groups slated to perform are the Vassar Devils, featuring Brady.
Now a junior at Vassar College studying astronomy and physics, Brady has sung with the group since his freshman year—next week’s concert marks his second year in a row performing at the a cappella benefit at the Latchis. He was also in two student-run a cappella groups when a student at Brattleboro Union High School, the defunct Xpressivo; and Shoulder Narrows, which is still in existence. Brady was also a frequent performer and student mentor at New England Youth Theatre.
Former Brattleboro Museum & Art Center trustee, Dede Cummings, organized the first such benefit concert in 2004. The event featured her son, Sam Carmichael, singing with the Brown University Jabberwocks. Danny Lichtenfeld, the museum’s director, has a cappella singing experience himself, having performed with the Beelzebubs, a group based at Tufts University.
The museum presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art as well as lectures, artist talks, film screenings and other public programs at the former Union Station in downtown Brattleboro.
This year’s concert lineup also includes The Dartmouth Sings, Shades of Yale, UMass Vocal Suspects, and Williams College Ephlats, all of whom have performed in Brattleboro previously, joined by the Villanova Supernovas making their Brattleboro debut. The Supernovas were Mid-Atlantic Champions in last year’s International Competition of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA).
“(The college lineup) varies year to year based on what groups are available,” said Brady. “The groups will showcase a variety of different styles (of a cappella).
He sings baritone with the Vassar Devils and serves as the group’s assistant music director.
“This is a show that is very near and dear to me,” he said. “I went to it every year. I can attribute my interest in a cappella to this show.”
The group performs all genres of music—among Brady’s favorites are pop/indie pop—and votes for whichever musical genre the group will perform in the upcoming cycle as well as for new members and executive board positions.
“A cappella music tries to have the energy and audience engagement of a rock band with the precision and artistic choices of an orchestra,” he said. “It’s its own sort of substyle with subgenres.”
In his role as assistant music director, Brady helps to arrange and prepare music for the group’s performance set list.
“Most often it’s adapting existing songs to an a cappella format,” said Brady. “I help create music and teach it; I’ll send recordings to people. I offer musical ideas and opinions. It’s a supportive role to the music directing team.”
When Brady began his freshman year at Vassar, it was in the height of the pandemic, which meant the Devils did not compete—students couldn’t even leave campus.
“This year is the first year we are getting back out there more substantially,” said Brady. The group performed a few gigs his freshman and sophomore years (he lists performing at the Latchis for the benefit concert last year a highlight of the season) and they recently went on tour over spring break last month and gave more performances.
They are currently recording an album and looking into starting to compete next year. All these experiences have only strengthened the group’s sense of community.
“We’re very much a family,” said Brady. “It’s time to redefine the group and figure out our identity and priorities.”
Brady enjoys a cappella music in particular because he sees it as an interpretive art.
“Arranging songs that exist, that are familiar, means making a choice about what stories need to be retold,” he said. “You make it your own by reinterpreting while preserving the identity of the original works. It lends itself to deep diving and artfulness in music.”
The 19th Annual Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert happens next Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m., at Brattleboro’s historic Latchis Theatre. Tickets start at $10 and are available at brattleboromuseum.org or by calling 802-257-0124, extension 101. All proceeds benefit the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.