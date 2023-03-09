A chemical that was touted as a cure-all in the 1920s but was actually a lethal substance is the focus of a historic court case and a play to be performed this month.
“Radium Girls,” a 2000 play by D.W. Gregory, presented by Branch River Theatre, opens for five shows over the next two weekends starting this Friday, March 10 at Marlborough’s Community House.
In the early 20th century, after scientist Madame Curie discovered radium, the radioactive metal was used as a medical treatment and in many products from lipstick and beverages to watch dials, clocks and instruments for ships and aircraft with glow-in-the-dark paint.
The Radium Girls, so dubbed by the press, were female factory workers who contracted radiation poisoning from painting watch dials with self-luminous paint. The incidents occurred at three different factories in the United States: one in Orange, NJ, beginning around 1917; one in Ottawa, IL, beginning in the early 1920s; and a third facility in Waterbury, CT, also in the 1920s.
After being told that the paint was harmless, the women in each facility ingested deadly amounts of radium after being instructed to “point” their brushes on their lips in order to give them a fine tip. Each time they ingested a small amount of radium; each woman would repeat this hundreds of times a day.
The first illnesses from radium poisoning appeared around 1920, and doctors were baffled. Otherwise healthy young women were falling sick with a number of ailments, including anemia and cancer—the most concerning symptom was necrosis of the jaw; their faces were literally rotting away.
“These jobs were very well-paid,” said “Radium Girls” director, Wendy Almeida. “There were families with 10 kids that needed the money.”
By 1927, more than 50 women had died because of radium paint poisoning.
Five of the women in New Jersey challenged their employer in a case over the rights of individual workers who contract occupational diseases—the case settled out of court in 1928.
Five women in Illinois who were employees of the Radium Dial Company (which was unaffiliated with the United States Radium Corporation) sued their employer under Illinois law, winning damages in 1938.
The playwright traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a watch dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.
As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.
Grace essentially gives up her life to fight her battle.
“It’s tragic,” said Almeida. “Her character is engaged and there’s this lovely scene where we see what could have been. She was dreaming of having kids and picking out wallpaper.”
Almeida said the high number of characters (more than 30) in the play was a deciding factor to stage it because it gave the cast of 11 more acting opportunities. Many cast members play double roles, from attorneys and scientists to co-workers and interested bystanders.
Despite the number of settings (the first scene is during World War I), the staging of “Radium Girls” is done with minimal set pieces.
“It’s all done with a few tables and chairs,” said Almeida.
Another reason the play was chosen is the story’s connection to the family of Branch River Theatre board member, C.J. Cummings, whose grandmother worked at the Waterbury Clock Company in Connecticut in the late 1920s to early 1930s.
At the time, she and her co-workers didn’t know the radium-laced paint they were using was toxic.
Cummings’s father, Frank Place, now 91, was a young boy when his mother worked for the clock company. He recalled his aunt, his mother’s younger sister who is nearly 100, also worked at the clock company as a teenager and would take home the radium paint and use it for parlor tricks
“She would take me and my uncle in the closet and put the paint on her lips and fingernails and try to scare us—it glowed in the dark,” said Place, who lives in Connecticut. His mother’s friends, he added, would get up at night and pass by a mirror, noticing their lips and fingernails were lit up.
“They didn’t know what it was at the time,” he said.
His mother did visit the doctor once the news hit that the radium paint was poisonous, but luckily had no serious illness.
“She lived to be 85,” he said.
Media sensationalization is key to the story of “Radium Girls.”
“The playwright intersperses the story of (Radium Girls) with public reaction,” said Almeida, “and the news business plays a big role.” It’s important to add that although the subject matter of “Radium Girls” is very weighty, the story is told with a lot of humor.
Corporate greed is another character in the play.
“The president (of the U.S. Radium Corporation) is a good man, but he somehow makes decisions putting the corporation first,” said Almeida, adding this is a timely topic.
“This still happens today,” she said.
These women were also part of the start of giving attention to this issue that prompted industrial regulation, within the same decade women were granted the right to vote.
Almeida said Gregory’s play at its core is a coming-of-age story.
“(Grace) starts out being a typical good girl, she does everything she’s told,” said Almeida. “After she begins to see what’s going on and what the corporation is doing, she develops a strong backbone. She is determined to fight back.”
“Radium Girls” will be presented by Branch River Theatre this Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11; next Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; with additional performances Sunday, March 12 and Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Marlborough Community House, 160 Pleasant St. (Route 101), Marlborough. Tickets are $13-$16 and can be ordered at www.branchrivertheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.