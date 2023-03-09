A chemical that was touted as a cure-all in the 1920s but was actually a lethal substance is the focus of a historic court case and a play to be performed this month.

“Radium Girls,” a 2000 play by D.W. Gregory, presented by Branch River Theatre, opens for five shows over the next two weekends starting this Friday, March 10 at Marlborough’s Community House.

