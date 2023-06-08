Roots—and a few other genres of music—will return to the river this weekend when the very first Bellows Falls Festival hits downtown.
The festival, which is being referred to as “The BFF,” is a day of live music, food, crafts and other activities happening this Saturday, June 10, at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center.
While it’s not a replacement for the Roots on the River Festival—an event in town headlined by Canadian roots music artist Fred Eaglesmith that drew thousands for 20 years and ended in 2019—it is filling a need since the pandemic put a halt on such events.
When the late Ray Massucco, who organized Roots on the River in its later years, announced the last year of the event, David Stern was on the board of Main Street Arts in Saxtons River.
“I thought there we needed to do something else in its place,” said Stern. “So, I reached out to the Bellows Falls Rotary Club to co-host.”
After the delay caused by the pandemic, it was time this year.
Stern is director of the Wild Goose Players, a local theater company instrumental in bringing live theater back to the Bellows Falls Opera House presenting productions of “Sweeney Todd”, “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Chicago”, “The Secret Garden”, “Into the Woods”, and most recently, “Urinetown.”
Members of the company will cap the evening with a performance Stern would only say is a song that “needs to be performed when it’s dark outside.”
Food vendors set up throughout the day will be Jamaican Jewelz (authentic Jamaican cuisine), Smokin’ Bowls (homemade soups, sandwiches and salads), and Tito’s Taqueria (authentic Mexican cuisine). Adult beverages will be provided as well as lemonade and sweet treats.
Then there are the performers.
Opening the event will be funk/dance band The Ben Jennings Quartet, followed by African/Caribbean/Funk/Reggae/Latin/Fiddle Band The Gaslight Tinkers, who refer to their sound as “the genre-bending future of the music of the past.” Since forming in 2012 the band has toured the U.S. and the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals.
Up next are Americana/punk rockers the Milkhouse Heaters, a Vermont-based band playing since 2010. They’ve shared the stage with Billy Bragg, The Black Crowes, Corey Glover of Living Color, Fuel, Fred Eaglesmith and many more as well as played the Boston leg of The Vans Warped Tour.
A drag performance by Keene Pride will bring things late into the afternoon. Also on the bill after that are Keene-based funk/rock group Blue Motel, followed by indie-folk foot-stomping band, The Mammals. The quintet, which together has played fiddle, banjo, guitar, organ, bass, and drums for the past 20 years, also curate a folk festival (The Hoot) in New York state bi-annually.
Finishing out the night before Wild Goose Players take the stage will be Boston-based country-blues-roots/rock artist, Sarah Borges, whose music has been described as “walking that fine line between punk and country.”
“I’m excited about all of them,” said Stern of the performers. “I’m trying to do my part of bringing cultural happenings, and buzz, and fun to Bellows Falls again.”
The Bellows Falls Festival (The BFF) is this Saturday, June 10, from 1 to 10 p.m. outdoors at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center, 17 Depot St. This is a family-friendly event; don’t forget to bring a blanket or chair. Chairs under the big tent will be provided and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tickets are $15-$30 and can be ordered at www.bellows falls festival.org. Check the website for a full lineup and more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.