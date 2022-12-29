Bella’s Bartok New Year’s Eve at Stone Church

Bella’s Bartok will have the chance at a reboot of last year’s dual shows this holiday weekend to usher in the new year.
The group, which describes its sound as “foot-stomping freak folk”—will play two shows. Both are called the Strange Ones Ball and are happening this Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31, at Brattleboro’s Stone Church.
Last year’s pair of shows were to serve as” heaven night” and “hell night,” but were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The band’s original members (there have been several incarnations) met as fellow UMass students in 2008.
In the beginning, they hit the streets to perform for anyone and everyone.
Because of their many immigrant family members’ influences, they formed a blend of flamenco, bolero and Eastern European Jewish and Romani music that became folk-punk (their name was inspired by Bela Bartok, the famous Romanian composer born in 1891). They were also influenced by vaudeville.
The electric, brass-filled, accordion-based band has shared the stage with musicians and acts such as The Indigo Girls, The Suitcase Junket, The Meat Puppets, and has released six albums.
Their performances remain a primal stand against oppression and a declaration of joy in the face of adversity, described by front man Asher Putnam as “sweaty dance party” style shows that are a “theatrical mix of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ and ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’”
Before the pandemic hit, the band was set to go on a West Coast tour that was cancelled and they didn’t perform for well over a year before resuming in June. The band had already planned to take a break before the New Year’s Eve shows were cancelled in order to record an album.
“We did a lot of writing during that time,” said Putnam of him and his band mates, who plan to release their next full-length album in the spring of 2023—the first single, “Sticks and Stones,” was released on Spotify. They plan to perform some of the music off the next album this weekend.
The band began offering two New Year’s Eve shows in 2018 at the Race Street Theater in Holyoke, MA in order to accommodate everyone who wanted to attend.
“Because we only did the one show on New Year’s Eve, not everyone could make it,” said Putnam. “We wanted people to have the experience they’d been looking forward to all year.”
The pair of shows led to the idea of different themes for each night. This year, it’s sci-fi and fantasy.
“The first night will be all aliens, robots and spaceships,” said Putnam. “The second night will be witches, wizards, knights and everything in between.”
The band’s followers normally dress up for the New Year’s Eve balls.
“They are part of the experience,” said Putnam. “It’s like an interactive Disney Land without the corporate backing.”
Bella’s Bartok performs their annual Strange Ones Ball this Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro. Doors open at 8 p.m. for both shows. The Friday show includes a performance by sci-fi fusion trio Consider the Source and will close with a DJ. Based in New York City, the Consider the Source performs improvisational music in Indian and Middle Eastern styles that is a blend of progressive rock, classical and jazz mixed with other world styles.
The New Year’s Eve show includes a performance by The DiTrani Brothers of Brattleboro, which plays original songs about the dystopic present, and ragtime and jazz tunes; and Roost.World, a Burlington, Vt.-based electronic dance punk band. Costumes are strongly encouraged; for the Dec. 30, come as your favorite sci-fi movie or franchise character; and for the Dec. 31 show, come as a fairy, fae, hobbit, witch, wizard, gnome of mystical creature of your choosing. Tickets for the Friday show are $30; for the Saturday show they are $40; or $60 for both shows and can be ordered at https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events.
