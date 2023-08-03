Barefoot Music and Arts Festival

Evocatives

 Courtesy

Wanted: Like-minded people who believe in the radical idea of reaching out to their fellow arts patrons to join in some summer fun while leaving the smallest possible footprint. Shoes optional.

The very first Barefoot Music and Arts Festival happens this Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at Bethel Farm, Yoga & Living Arts Center in Hillsborough. The event will feature performances by 15 musical artists over the two days—overnight camping is available—as well as visual art and living arts (workshops in yoga, breathwork and more) at a farm-to-table retreat. 

