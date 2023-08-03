Wanted: Like-minded people who believe in the radical idea of reaching out to their fellow arts patrons to join in some summer fun while leaving the smallest possible footprint. Shoes optional.
The very first Barefoot Music and Arts Festival happens this Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at Bethel Farm, Yoga & Living Arts Center in Hillsborough. The event will feature performances by 15 musical artists over the two days—overnight camping is available—as well as visual art and living arts (workshops in yoga, breathwork and more) at a farm-to-table retreat.
Jenn Bakalar, of locally-based indie rock band, The Evocatives, performed at Bethel Farm during one summer a few years ago. One of the band’s members had a connection to owner Stephen Bethel, an artist whose studio is on the property. Bethel’s son is a DJ who also performed that night.
“It was a great turnout,” said Bakalar. “We talked about making it more of an event in the future and involving other bands.”
They also talked about the yoga and living arts center and how it fit in with the expression and creativity of music and visual art.
“We thought it gelled well,” said Bakalar. “When we talked about doing a show at the farm again, we wanted to make it over two days with camping so people could experience everything.”
Bakalar and her fellow band members began putting the pieces of the event together in January, seeking out artists through their musical connections and word of mouth.
Some of the bands in the lineup are local friends of theirs with whom they’ve shared stages.
Those on the music bill believe enough in the event to volunteer their time to perform; and Bakalar said the hope with ticket sales is to be able to pay them something for their 45-minute sets.
Together, she went on, they represent a large variety of musical styles.
Opening Friday night is Tyler Allgood, a self-taught, multi-instrumentalist singer songwriter from Bennington, N.H.; followed by Milford N.H.-based Caylin Costello.
“She writes music and also does fun, unexpected covers on the guitar,” said Bakalar. Costello, whose style ranges from originals to oldies to pop with a twist, has opened for such artists as Badfish and Roots of Creation.
Up next in the Friday list of performers is Lord Magnolia, a duo that performs original music with elements of bluegrass, rock, jazz, new wave, and R&B.
Following them is Bayou X, a Creole Cajun seven-piece dance band with members based in Langdon and Brattleboro. The band performs original and traditional Cajun and Zydeco dance music of southwest Louisiana, as well as original and traditional music derived from the global Afro-Creole diaspora, including New Orleans R&B and popular and folkloric tunes from Haiti, the Antilles, Africa and ever-evolving Southern roots music styles.
Second to last on Friday night is last-minute addition Superbug, a ska/pop band; and Bakalar’s band, the Evocatives, will perform in the final slot.
Capping off Friday night will be a drum circle around the fire pit.
Opening the next morning will be local singer-songwriter Jon Stephens, who also plays with Ian Galipeau in Modern Fools (Galipeau and Modern Fools are also on Saturday’s bill).
Galipeau is an indie-rock/folk/Americana singer/songwriter “for hopeful cynics” with strands of folk and Americana; and Modern Fools is a psychedelic blues band based in Peterborough.
Alternative folk band Party of the Sun follows Galipeau; along with southern Vermont band Deep Seize, an electronic/world fusion duo of producer Wyatt Andrews and handpan composter Jed Blume.
After Modern Fools, kicking off Saturday evening is the Ben Jennings Trio, an improvisational band that plays a mix of funk, rock, jazz and fusion. The Evocatives play a second set Saturday, followed by local pop rockers Hug the Dog.
Closing the festival Saturday night is DJ Flex, who hails from Chicago and is the co-resident DJ at Machina Kitchen and Art Bar in Keene.
Among the featured visual artists at the event is Mindy Fisher, a painter who specializes in creating chaotic abstract scenes that explore unexpected palettes. She also plays with pop art portraiture, landscapes, and city-scapes using experimental color schemes. She’ll display some of her work and will also do some live painting throughout the weekend.
Joining her on the visual arts front at the event will be interactive installation sculptor Adam Schepker, who will bring some of his work along to the festival. Schepker makes what he calls large participatory sculptures out of wood, stone and metal that bring a joyful sense of play to everyone with a focus on adults.
A variety of vendors will also be on-hand selling their artwork.
The living arts schedule includes classes in several disciplines including beginner yoga, breathwork and self-massage.
“Just the value of yoga class alone is worth the price of the weekend pass,” said Bakalar.
Campers are encouraged to bring their own food, but there will also be plenty of options served at the festival from the farm kitchen on Saturday afternoon and evening as well as bread from Orchard Hill Breadworks. Terra Nova coffee will be served Saturday morning.
One of the key principles on which the festival is based is “leave no trace,” meaning whatever you pack in, you pack out.
“We don’t want to generate mounds of trash, and there is no plastic recycling in Hillsborough,” said Bakalar. “(Festival-goers) will be a green compostable bag for paper and organic waste and a clear trash bag for everything else. There will be aluminum can but no glass recycling, and you should leave single-use plastic at home. That’s what we’re about.”
The other guiding principle of the festival is “radical inclusion.”
“In a nutshell, people are coming to a place where anyone you run into is a potential friend or ally, there to do their thing without judgment and while feeling comfortable,” said Bakalar. “You show up however you want, make your own art or performance as long as you’re respectful. It’s okay to talk to strangers here. Invite and include someone.”
It’s also a goal for the festival to be substance-free.
“We’re putting it out there that this will be a healing, safe, sacred space,” said Bakalar. “Again, be respectful and discreet. The feeling of the festival is family friendly. It’s not all about the party but there will be a celebratory atmosphere. We want people to feel inspired and rejuvenated; we don’t want the festival to feel like something you need to recover from.”
In addition to live music and art demonstrations and living arts, there will be a vendor’s village featuring children’s activities such as a costume tent where kids can borrow accessories to wear during the festival (as long as they are respectfully returned) as well as instruments to play.
“Barefoot has all the best parts of any festival I’ve ever been to wrap up in one package,” said Bakalar. “It feels very special. It has the potential to happen every year. We could let it grow and it could really showcase all the art and talent this region has.”
The Barefoot Music and Arts Festival is this Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at Bethel Farm Yoga and Living Arts Center, 34 Bethel Road, Hillsborough. Tickets start at $43.61 (all prices include fees) for a Friday night pass to a weekend pass with camping at $85.26. Tickets and passes can be purchased with or without parking, which is an extra $5. Anyone who can’t afford a ticket is encouraged to volunteer at the festival. For more information and to order tickets, visit www.barefootmusicandarts.com.
