If access to creativity is a human right, a downtown event coming up this weekend is granting it to all who attend.
Arts Alive! will host its second annual Elevate the Arts Fest this Sunday, Aug. 13, in the Gilbo Avenue parking lot (behind Margaritas Mexican Restaurant) to celebrate and showcase the arts in the region.
Arts Alive!, a nonprofit organization that promotes the arts in the Monadnock Region, advocates to ensure support and resources that enhance access to and sustainability of the arts, and provides technical assistance to creative businesses, among other initiatives.
Elevate the Arts Fest, a fundraiser for the organization, features an afternoon of activities designed to show anyone and everyone can be an artist, regardless of your age, background or ability.
“We all need some sort of outlet to express who we are, how we feel and where we come from,” said Jessica Gelter, Arts Alive! executive director. “We want everyone to feel welcome and show them there are many points of entry to being an artist.”
One way is by taking part in some free hands-on arts activities. There will be several opportunities to take part in a creative project: helping paint a mural or making a dried flower bouquet or a terrarium among them.
Another way to participate is by visiting the artisan market, which will feature dozens of artists who make everything from furniture to original wall art. Alongside the artisan market will be a bake sale that will give nonprofit arts organizations the opportunity to engage visitors to learn more about what they do in the community.
Also on the festival schedule is a giant raffle offering patrons a chance to win a multitude of prizes from local businesses, including restaurants, stores, performing arts centers, and artists/artisans.
Nancy Salwen and Forrest Seymouth of the Yahso Jamaican Grille house band, Touch the Ocean, will host an open mic featuring local musicians performing 10-minute sets; Monadnock Radio Group will be doing a live broadcast from the event; and free games (including giant checkers, chess, Connect 4 and corn hole provided by local business Games 2 Go) will be set up for anyone who wants to play.
Providing some tasty cuisine choices for festival-goers will be local vendors Charcoal Charlie’s barbecue, Yahso Jamaican Grille, and Frisky Cow Gelato; and drink vendors will also be on-site. Some art and food vendors will be donating to the fundraiser, whether via a percentage of proceeds, offering raffle prizes or paying vendor fees.
“We’re working with each vendor to make participation accessible to them,” said Gelter.
For those wanting a break before diving back into the activities, there will be a “quiet tent” hosted by Everglow Wellness offering some yoga and meditation; and the Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM will offer several showings of a short film and provide restroom facilities and a water fountain.
Parking is free in downtown Keene and will be available in the Gilbo Avenue and Commercial Street lots during the festival; and admission to the event is free (although donations will be encouraged).
“We would love to celebrate this new vision emerging for Arts Alive of the importance of access to the arts,” said Gelter, adding that she could use more volunteer help at the event. “We want to make sure everyone who wants to participate can.”
Elevate the Arts Fest hosted by Arts Alive! is this Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Gilbo Avenue parking lot (behind Margaritas Mexican Restaurant) in downtown Keene.
There is no rain date, but if the weather forecast poses any danger, the event will be canceled three hours prior. https://monadnockartsalive.org/elevate-the-arts-fest or visit the event page on Facebook for more information. To volunteer at the event, call Gelter at 603-283-0944 or email
