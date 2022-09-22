Are You in a Pickle?
Courtesy Photo

There will be lots to experience in town this weekend, but one thing you won’t hear is “Hold the pickle, please.” 

Sourpusses will unite once again for the annual Winchester Pickle Festival, happening this Saturday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. 

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.