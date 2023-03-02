The company synonymous with world-class ballet for the past 80 years is making its only New England stop along its tour next weekend in Keene.
The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company performs next Friday, March 10, on the Colonial Theatre stage.
The studio company serves as the vehicle for transitioning from student to professional performer. The 12 dancers (ages 17 to 21) in the company go on to careers in American Ballet Theatre’s Main Company or other leading ballet companies worldwide.
Students from the New Hampshire Dance Institute (NHDI) will be in attendance in the audience at a discounted student ticket rate in what choreographer Kristen Leach called an exciting and rare opportunity to see professional dancers perform.
American Ballet Theatre (ABT), founded in 1939, was created to share art that transcends cultural boundaries, reach the widest possible audience, and provide the highest quality education in classical dance. The group also commissions a wide variety of choreographers to create new, custom pieces on the dancers each season. As part of the ABT Women’s Movement, the Studio Company commissions at least one new work by an emerging female choreographer each year.
The company, based in New York City, has its seasons each fall and spring at Lincoln Center and spends the rest of the time touring.
The studio company performs for 300,000 people each year and has made more than 30 international tours to 45 countries.
ABT, of which dancer Mikhail Beryshnikov served as artistic director from 1980 to 1989, has commissioned works by the choreographic geniuses of the twentieth century: George Balanchine, Antony Tudor, Jerome Robbins, Agnes de Mille and Twyla Tharp, among others.
Current artistic director of the studio company, Sascha Radetsky, was also a soloist with ABT and studio company member. Fans of the 2000 film, “Center Stage,” may recognize Radetsky as lead character Charlie.
When Radetsky retired from performing in 2014, he took a couple years off.
“I need a little distance,” he said in a recent interview with ELF. “After that, I found myself back in the ABT building and discovered I enjoyed teaching. I find it so rewarding to work with these exceptionally-talented, focused, hungry, curious (students).”
When his predecessor left to teach at St. Paul’s School in Concord, Radetsky stepped into the role in 2018. He also met his wife at the company’s summer school. She’s also a retired principal dancer and is now artistic director at ABT’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School.
Not only will Keene be the company’s only New England tour destination, the Colonial Theatre will be the location for its world premieres by choreographers Hope Boykin and Houston Thomas.
“We try to cultivate the next generation of choreographers within our group,” said Radetsky.
The program will also feature recent commissions by Gemma Bond (former ABT dancer) and Rena Butler; solos by Daniel Ulbricht and ABT dancer Aleisha Walker; and classics such as Balanchine’s “Tchaikovsky Pas De Deux,” MacMillan’s “Concerto Pas de Deux,” and an excerpt from Alexander Glazunov’s “Raymonda.”
The performance features several styles of ballet, from pointe shoe to soft shoe and everything in-between.
“This will be a new cast performing for the first time together,” said Radetsky. “There’s going to be electricity out there on-stage.”
Following the pandemic, during which dancers couldn’t perform for a live audience, Radetsky has seen a new level of passion and commitment from dancers aside from their high level of excellence and talent.
“Every moment is precious,” he said. “They leave their hearts out there for the audience.”
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company performs next Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $35-$49, with a special student discount price of $15 per ticket. Call the box office at 603-352-2033 or visit www.thecolonial.org to purchase tickets or for more information about pricing.
