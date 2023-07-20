Acworth Music Fest

Dan and Faith

If the walls of the Acworth Village Store could talk, they would have stories to tell over the past since the doors opened in 1865, from civil and world wars, economic depressions and recessions, great floods and fires burning those walls to ashes, and several owners coming and going. Over the past two decades-plus, the community has come together to keep those walls standing and the doors open for another 150 years. 

Earlier this month, the store met with another challenge when flood waters rose to record heights and it suffered damage for the third time in the past 20 years—the most recent flood damage in 2021 led to the store’s near-closing. The staff, many of them volunteer, as they have so many times since the Acworth Historical Society purchased it in 2001, is reaching out to the greater community for help—starting this Saturday, July 22, when the store will host its annual music festival fundraiser. 

