Acworth Music Fest

If the walls of the Acworth Village Store could talk, they would have stories to tell over the past since the doors opened in 1865, from civil and world wars, economic depressions and recessions, great floods and fires burning those walls to ashes, and several owners coming and going. Over the past two decades-plus, the community has come together to keep those walls standing and the doors open for another 150 years.
Earlier this month, the store met with another challenge when flood waters rose to record heights and it suffered damage for the third time in the past 20 years—the most recent flood damage in 2021 led to the store’s near-closing. The staff, many of them volunteer, as they have so many times since the Acworth Historical Society purchased it in 2001, is reaching out to the greater community for help—starting this Saturday, July 22, when the store will host its annual music festival fundraiser.
When the flooding happened on July 10, the store was shut down for three days and is now offering limited services—the outdoor music festival had already been postponed in June because of weeks of heavy rain.
“The basement of the store was full of water up to the last two cellar steps,” said volunteer store manager, Mary Lord. “The furnace and boiler need repair; we can’t do dishes because we have no hot water, so we’ve been serving breakfast on paper plates. In a normal year, summer is the time we are fully operational so we can store away for the winter when business is slow.”
The community-run, non-profit general store relies on its customers to continue operating, as explained on the store’s website.
“There will be many expenses related to flood clean-up and we need the community’s help,” it reads. “This store has been a part of our community since 1865…and we don’t want to lose this important part of our Acworth history.”
The volunteer-run event is one of the most significant annual fundraisers for the store, which is open every day of the year and has a community garden. The store sells grocery items, wine and beer, as well as local products, including honey and maple syrup. It also serves as a center where people gather for coffee and food as well as houses post office boxes.
It relies on paid and volunteer employees to keep afloat as well as donations and a membership drive as well as other fundraising events such as Saturday live music nights in the summer (which Lord said have not been well-attended this year because of the heavy rains), and in the past that list has included a classic car and motorcycle show, harvest dinner and pig roast.
Money raised has helped pay for store projects, including a new compressor for the coolers and a fire suppression system in addition to operating expenses. Past fundraising event proceeds have paid for a new office, outdoor picnic tables, permanent electricity to the back field, interior painting and a new range hood and dishwasher.
A full day of live music is planned during the festival, which will start at 11 a.m.
The lineup includes Isness Ensemble, a rock outfit heavily influenced by jam bands such as the Allman Brothers and The Grateful Dead.
Joining them on the festival bill are Dan and Faith, an award-winning, New England-based husband-and-wife singer-songwriter duo who describe their music as dream-inspired folk. Daniel Senie plays guitar, banjo and harmonica; and Faith Senie plays mandolin, bass, ukulele and dulcimer, and both are vocalists.
The Blue Collar Band, based right in Acworth and coming from Connecticut, play classic rock, dance, pop and disco tunes; and New Hampshire/Vermont-based musician Clint Pecor of Donnah in Flames will perform a solo acoustic set featuring renditions from classic rock to modern pop songs.
Another solo artist, southern New Hampshire singer/songwriter Doug Farrell, will perform. Farrell has been featured at songwriters-in-the-rounds, listening rooms, coffeehouses, benefits, festivals and concert stages throughout the region. He has appeared live in studio on numerous radio shows including NHPR’s “The Folk Show,” and he also performs with the acoustic band Decatur Creek with Jack Henry and Beth Eldridge.
Rounding out the day will be Pointless Culture, bringing self-described “homegrown indie rock” from the backwoods of New Hampshire and led by singer-songwriter Harrison Fantasia; and the Hypnic Jerks, led by former Murphy’s Blues guitarist Bill Symonds.
Craft vendors will be on-site (more may join); and food from the grill will be served (including hot and mild sausage and peppers, burgers and hot dogs) along with baked beans, salads and desserts, and baked goods will be available for sale.
The Acworth Village Store will host its annual MusicFest on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. until dusk, rain or shine, at the store at 1068 Route 123A, South Acworth. Entrance and parking are free. Chairs will be available and you can bring your own and/or a blanket, and a tent will be set up to sit under. If you would like to be a vendor ($25 fee), contact Mary Lord at 603-835-6547.
Donations can be mailed to The Village Store, 1068 NH Route 123A, South Acworth, NH 03607 or sent via Venmo to @SouthAcworth-VillageStore. For more information about the festival and future fundraising events, go to www.acworthvillagestore.com.
