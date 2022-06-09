The Actors Theatre Playhouse has always been quick on its feet, able to adapt and present quality theater under any circumstances.
In the mid-2000s, for instance, in an effort to relieve the burden on the producer, the theater restructured the company’s staff positions and moved into a shared management. The group began to plan seasons based not only on what they wanted to stage, but what they could stage.
A directors’ group was formed then, and its members looked for new scripts, actors and directors, building a stockpile of material to facilitate planning the following season based on who’s available (directors, actors) and what is available in terms of material.
Around the same time, the theater began to do staged readings and pared-down mainstage productions to get more people involved.
That adaptability was never more needed than in 2020, when the entire season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with the upcoming seasons at all other theaters around the world.
Until this month, the Actors Theatre Playhouse in West Chesterfield will not have performed since September 28, 2019.
After the theater went dark in March of 2020, after rehearsing all winter, producer Sam Pilo said they didn’t remain idle for long. Instead, himself, the directors’ group and actors spent two and a half years planning, rehearsing and reorganizing, using Zoom as a tool. The core of volunteer staff lost during the pandemic is being rebuilt.
“Each month our expectations and production schemes evolved and rearranged themselves around national and community COVID guidelines,” wrote Pilo in a press release. “We kept a careful eye and ear on global and local art scenes and shifted our plans with the times and the science. Some new productions came into being while old ones were shelved.”
He describes the Actors Theatre’s seasons in general as eclectic and always surprising.
“We don’t do what anyone else is doing,” he said.
The result is the 2022 season, which opens this evening, June 9, with the first production, Paul Osborn’s “Morning’s at Seven,” closing June 25 at the playhouse. The comedy is set in a small Midwestern town in the 1920s and follows four sisters who all live within a stone’s throw of each other.
“It’s considered an old chestnut,” said Pilo. “Every community theater has done it.” Pilo knew this about the play before researching it further. “I found out (Osborn) has done translations of Chekhov and is serious about theater. (The play) is in the genre of the American family. We’ve all been dealing with our families the past few years (during quarantine) and people’s pettiness and quirks and human foibles. It’s absolutely fascinating.”
Up next (July 14 through 30) is an Actors Theatre Playhouse staple, the 10-minute Play Festival.
The directors’ group chooses from winners of an annual contest—this year seven 10-minute plays will be presented.
The third production in this summer’s line-up will be Marie Jones’s “Stones in His Pockets,” running August 11 through 27. Pilo describes it as the story of two down-on-their-luck men in a down-on-its-luck Irish town who are given what they hope is a chance at the good life.
“The two characters play 16 different parts,” said Pilo.
September’s production (running the 8th through the 24th) is Nick Payne’s “cosmic” romance, “Constellations.” The story follows a couple who falls in love—or do they? The play presents several possible outcomes, or alternate realities, that exist simultaneously.
Closing the theater’s 2022 season (running October 7 through 15) is Vern Thiessen’s “Shakespeare’s Will,” a one-woman drama that tells the story of Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife. Anne, mourning her recently-deceased husband, is avoiding reading his will and instead analyzes their relationship over the years, from the day they met until he died.
“It’s based on whatever facts are known,” said Pilo, “with a different take.”
Another piece of the theater’s reorganization is a redesigned website (www.atplayhouse.org), where all ticketing purchases and reservations are now made and patrons can check for the most recent COVID protocols. The telephone reservation system will no longer be used. The website is also the place to find cast and production feature stories, photos and archives of present and past productions, history of the building, reviews, comments, directions and ways to become involved behind the scenes.
The 2022 Actors Theatre Playhouse season opens this evening, June 9, with “Morning’s at Seven.” All shows throughout the season are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for two weeks beginning at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of the final show, “Shakespeare’s Will,” which will be presented Fridays and Saturdays only. Tickets are $15 with a $2 service charge. Be prepared to show your Vaccination Card, or a picture of them, when you check in at the box office. Masks are currently optional. Visit www.atplayhouse.org for more information.