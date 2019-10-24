Fans of the late great Janis Joplin won’t want to miss a “Pearl” of a show in Keene next Friday.
Kozmic Blues: The Spirit & Music of Janis Joplin, which pays homage to the legend in a recreation of one of her concerts circa 1968, hits the Colonial Theatre stage next Friday, Nov. 1 — coincidentally in the 50th anniversary year of Woodstock, a concert at which she performed.
Michelle Rohl portrays and channels the singer in her performance, which includes all of Joplin’s hit songs, anecdotes and the eight-piece all-star backup band. Keene native and Emmy Award-nominee Lon Bronson, the show’s producer and director, hand-picked the band members, which he said are all notable rock and blues musicians in their own right.
So is Rohl, whose accolades include being inducted into the Las Vegas Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame and a lifelong Janis fan, crediting her as one of her main inspirations for becoming a professional vocalist.
“I was aware she could sound like Janis,” said Bronson, who talked about Rohl sitting in with his 14-piece band one day to sing “Piece of My Heart.” “It’s really, really difficult for female vocalists to replicate honestly.
“When Michelle and I got together about doing a show like this, we agreed it was time for someone to do a love letter to Janis and classic rock fans, to do justice to her body of work and do it honestly.”
Bronson has considerable experience bringing musical legends to life. He serves as musical director and band leader of “The Rat Pack is Back”, a show that pays tribute to some of the biggest entertainers of the early 1960s — Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. — as they appeared live at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas. The show has also appeared at the Colonial Theatre.
The list of big names in the entertainment industry who Bronson has worked with since he moved to Vegas in the mid-1980s is long with too many to name. His credits include everything from serving as a guest conductor with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra to playing with his band along with members of the cast of “The Sopranos” on stage in Vegas.
His band, The Lon Bronson Band, which he formed in 1990, is a 14-piece horn-infused band and still the longest-running band in town. A 1977 graduate from Keene High School, he credits Keene High band teacher, the late Robert Cummings, for taking him from being “an OK trumpet player to a ready-for-prime-time trumpet player.”
Bronson is hosting an afterparty with a live blues band at Nicola’s Trattoria on Railroad Street. The event is open to the public, and he wants to extend a special invitation to fellow members of the Keene High School classes of 1969 through 1979.
“I haven’t lived in Keene for 40 years,” he said. “It will be a nostalgic homecoming for me.”
The list of musicians who have sat in with The Lon Bronson Band includes The Temptations, The Barenaked Ladies and Tom Jones. Joe Walsh is a highlight for Bronson on his list of sit-in performers.
Even without his band, the list of artists Bronson has performed with is impressive; it includes Celine Dion, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Elton John and Wayne Newton.
For the Kozmic Blues Show, he wanted to highlight Joplin, (whose nickname among her friends was Pearl), the first white female vocalist cross over to singing blues.
“None since her that have made that crossover. It really was an amazing thing what she did,” Bronson said.
Rather than do a legends-style show featuring a few songs, Bronson had the idea to do an entire concert. So far, there have been less than a handful of performances of the Kozmic Blues Show, named for Joplin’s Kozmic Blues Band, a recreation of the one she fronted the longest — Big Brother and the Holding Company.
“They always had (a horn section),” said Bronson. “This concert lends itself to that period and we also do some of her later hits.”
Joplin’s career started at the Monterey Pop Festival and lasted only three short years from 1967 to 1970. Her only number one hit, “Me and Bobby McGee,” was released a year after her death.
“She produced more, and I’d say better, music in those four years than other contemporary artists would dream about releasing,” said Bronson.
Bronson looked at a lot of footage of Joplin during that time period in creating the show.
“It’s not an exact recreation of a particular concert — it’s an amalgamation,” he said. “Michelle isn’t first-person Janis, no one could ever be Janis. But she dresses like her and the show evokes the period. We want (the audience) to think this is something they might have seen in 1968.”
The Kozmic Blues Show will take the stage Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $25-$45 and are available by calling 352-2033 or at