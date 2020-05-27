A Local Whodunit

No audience allowed at the theater? As the great Sherlock Holmes would say, “Elementary.”
The Baker Street Readers, founded by actors James Gelter and Tony Grobe, was founded in late 2018 with the goal of providing local actors an opportunity to perform while sharing “the drama, intrigue and excitement” of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original canon of Detective Sherlock Holmes stories with the community.
Since the beginning, the Readers achieved its goal by presenting one staged reading of a Holmes short story each month at the Hooker-Dunham Theater in Brattleboro. Then came the pandemic, and the cancellation of future live shows.
Rather than cease performing all together, Gelter and Grobe pivoted to offer audio of their live shows via a podcast that started in March.
Gelter, who has worked with Grobe in theater in Vermont for 15 years, began his love of Sherlock Holmes when he got his hands on a copy of Doyle’s 1902 novel, “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” He continued to read the entire series of 56 Sherlock Holmes stories and four novels written by Conan Doyle (1859-1930).
For those unaware, Conan Doyle, a British writer and medical doctor, created the character Sherlock Holmes in 1887 when he published “A Study in Scarlet,” the first of his novels about Holmes and Dr. Watson. The Sherlock Holmes stories, in which the detective pursued criminals throughout Victorian and Edwardian London, the south of England and continental Europe, are generally considered milestones in the field of crime fiction. Holmes remained a popular figure into the 21st century. Holmes’ character has been translated to other media, as well, and he is widely known on both stage and screen.
Gelter was working at his office job and listening to an audio book of actor Derek Jacobi reading “The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes,” Conan Doyle’s stories he said take up hundreds of hours. Most of Gelter’s work in theater is contracted by other theaters.
“I wanted an artistic endeavor all my own,” he said.
He thought the staged readings of “The Complete Sherlock Holmes” would work well, and Grobe – who had read Conan Doyle’s stories and novels as a high school student – was instantly on board with the idea.
Each story is a neatly contained episode.
“The detective will figure everything out and justice will be served,” Gelter said. “What’s so dynamic [about Sherlock Holmes stories] is that they are theatrical and literary comfort food. There’s little social commentary and these are not big stakes – it’s a good story with a twist at the end.”
At the first Baker Street Readers (Baker Street being a nod to Holmes’ London address) live show at Hooker-Dunham Theater, Gelter was hoping for 20 audience members but expecting a dozen.
“We had 45 people show up to that first show,” he said. The group hosted a special reading – a four-hour performance of “The Hound of The Baskervilles” complete with intermissions and refreshments.
While he believes the monthly live shows are a low commitment at only an hour long, he’s amazed there are fans who have been there since the beginning. At every show, there have been guest readers playing the supplemental characters in the story.
Between live shows and the five podcasts the group has hosted so far, there have been 24 different guest readers, the youngest being 9 years old. Gelter always reads Holmes, and Grobe is always Watson.
“What makes it work is the first-person structure of the narrative,” Gelter said.
Typically, readers have rehearsed and read through their part beforehand and sit on the stage with book in hand.
“We act out as much as we can while remaining in the chair,” said Gelter, who usually has to hold a pipe during recording and during live shows to get into character.
The group has been fortunate to be able to record the bi-monthly podcast at Hooker-Dunham Theater, its normal home. To maintain social distancing, Gelter sits on one corner of the stage and Grobe on the other.
“We still wanted [the Hooker-Dunham] to perform in,” Gelter said. “It creates a theatrical mood you can’t get in a rehearsal room.”
The first podcast recording was of “The Adventure of the Gloria Scott” – the story of a bull terrier, a coded message and a tragic sea voyage that made Sherlock Holmes decide to become a detective.
To access the Baker Street Readers podcasts, subscribe to it at Patreon.com. “Patrons” can choose a membership tier: for $5 a month, patrons (or Irregulars) will receive one audio episode per month. Each episode will feature a reading of one of Conan Doyle’s original short stories followed by a discussion of its history and themes with the audience. For $8 a month, patrons (Constables) receive two audio episodes a month, and for $15 patrons (Detectives) receive a special “thank you” at the end of each episode as well as a Baker Street Readers mug in addition to two podcast episodes a month. The first episode is free, and the group plans to add free content as it records more episodes and gains more patrons. They are not worried about running out of content as they are only into the second of five collections of stories – and they’ve skipped a few so far.
The Sherlock Holmes community is widespread.
“There are societies formed just for studying [Sherlock Holmes],” Gelter said. “We’re slowly getting known in those circles, but this is really a way to connect to our own local community.”
For more information, visit The Baker Street Readers Facebook and Patreon pages or email bakerstreetreaders@gmail.com.