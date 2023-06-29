11th Annual Depot Park Music Series

It’s time for Fridays in the park with live music all summer long—so grab your lawn chair and dancing shoes and get ready for a season of fun.
The 11th Live Music in Depot Park series kicks off next weekend, bringing another lineup of free concerts to town.
“This year we’re bringing things up a notch,” said series founder and producer, Pelagia Vincent.
Series first-timers, Soggy Po Boys, open the season with a performance next Friday, July 7. The six-piece group, native to New England, performed across the Northeast and beyond, celebrating the music of New Orleans “from the street to the theater.”
“We always try to keep (artists) that have a great following and bring new bands to the series every year who later become regular bands,” said Vincent. “We also try to change things up so that even if a band has played here before, they are not necessarily playing every year.”
The exception in this year’s series is the closing concert August 18 with the Paul Klemperer Band, which also played in the 10th series. The former Boston resident and jazz musician Klemperer, now based in Austin, works as a bandleader, teacher, composer and writer.
“He has a great reputation and he’s supported (the Depot Park series) from Day One,” said Vincent. “As long as he wants to be on the program, he’s on the list.”
In past years, the series has featured music in several genres: funk, R&B, rock, Latin and swing among them.
“We bring something that isn’t necessarily a known entity,” Vincent has said about the series. “We want to have audiences experience new sounds, new groups and new styles from around New England.”
Concerts, which now draw between 300 and 500 people per show and which Vincent is nicknamed “The Tanglewood of Peterborough,” continued (masked and at a safe distance) all through the pandemic.
Vincent urges audiences to come to town early and enjoy what Peterborough has to offer: restaurants, shopping and artwork at the top of the list. When attending a concert, she suggests bringing a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic.
“Come make a whole day and evening of it,” she said.
The parking lot in town across the river connects people to the park via a footbridge.
The second performance in the lineup on July 14 will be by The Chris Fitz Band, which plays a blend of swing, jump, Chicago and Texas blues styles mixed with some funk, soul, rock-n-roll, and a touch of British blues rock.
With Fitz as band leader/singer/songwriter/guitar player, the band is considered one of the premier “original” blues and roots acts in all of New England.
“He plays a lot of bigger venues,” said Vincent. “I’m so glad we were able to bring him back—he’s very popular.”
Returning artist to the series since its debut last year, Brandy, is on the schedule to perform July 21. The band performs a wide variety of music ranging from big band, swing, jazz and dance music from Motown, R&B, rock and contemporary.
“I can’t tell you how many people came up (last year) and asked if we would bring them back,” said Vincent, adding that the band will feature Michelle Brooks Thompson (contestant on NBC’s “The Voice”) as guest singer.
Taking the stage at the end of the month on the 28th will be Boston-based quartet, Los Sugar Kings, bringing traditions of AfroCuban Son, Rumba-Flamenca and Salsa. The band (named after a Cuban baseball team) also actively draw on influences from nearly every continent in their unique roots-rock-reggae fusion repertoire.
August openers (on the 4th) will be Novak & Haar—Sting Tribute. The jazz trio (featuring Jennifer Novak Haar, piano; Mark Haar, bass; and Doug Montera, drums) join guest artists Ciarán Nagle (vocals) and Tara Novak (vocals, violin) to present a special concert featuring the music of Sting and The Police.
“We’ve never done a tribute,” said Vincent. “Sting’s and The Police’s music has never aged.”
Boston R&B/soul/pop a cappella group, Ball in the House, return to Peterborough August 11.
“They tour all over, including in Japan,” said Vincent. “They have a routine where they educate the audience on how a cappella works, and there’s a little comedy in between.”
The Depot Park music series begins Friday, July 7 and continues every Friday through August 18 at Depot Park. All concerts are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. All ages are welcome; bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic, and your leashed pet if desired. In the event of rain, an alternate date will be announced. For more information about the concerts or how to be considered for future concerts, or to make a donation to the series, contact Vincent at pelagiavincent@earthlink.net or 603-547-8323.
