CHESTERFIELD—There’s a good chance you’ll feel joy and sorrow, experience laughter and maybe even anger—all in the same evening—if you attend the Actors Theatre Playhouse’s annual Ten-Minute Play Festival.
The festival opens next Thursday, July 14, for nine performances over the next two weeks and closes Saturday, July 30. Each play, as the name suggests, is a mere 10 minutes long.
The festival has been billed as asking the question (and attempting to answer it) “What happens when…?” and posing such scenarios as two strangers sharing a bench at a bus stop, exploring the definition of art, and thinking you know someone after being married to them for 50 years.
“It’s more than just a scene or skit,” said Jim Bombicino, who will direct one of the plays in the festival, “The Lilac Ticket.” “We look for something that has a beginning, middle, end and arc for characters, so they go through some sort of transition. We look for something with sympathetic characters and a conflict that can be resolved in 10 minutes.”
Bombicino, who had done some acting with area community theater companies, began producing 10-minute plays for the festival five years ago and began directing three years ago.
“The beauty of the festival is that it’s a great way for people to start directing,” he said. “It’s tangible, it’s doable, and it’s 10 minutes, not a whole production.”
Bombicino was a member of the script reading committee for this year’s festival. This year, there were more than 600 submissions and the committee of eight past festival directors reviewed more than 400.
The scripts are the result of a national playwriting competition the directors undertook to find seven extraordinary new plays.
One of the Playhouse’s more popular programs, Ten Minute Play Festivals have become a popular genre throughout the theater world. Thousands of these plays have been written by well-known playwrights as well as neophytes and students of theater.
The script reading committee, this year made up of veteran festival directors, considers factors such as how well plays can be staged in the space, what scripts would work together for a balanced evening of theater, and how well audiences might receive them.
This year’s cast includes many actors audiences will recognize. The festival has been a training ground for new directors and actors, many of whom have gone on to direct or act in mainstage and staged reading productions.
While the goal with the festival is not to go for “shock and awe,” Bombicino said there is some thought-provoking material in this year’s lineup.
“The challenge is to get people to build emotions, let the story unfold and not resort to anger, silliness and playing over the top too soon,” he said.
This year’s selections include “Youth for Dark” by Keith Whalen and directed by Lionel Chute; “The Kevin” by Rob Burke and directed by Brenda Seitz; “Modern Art” by Straton Rushing and directed by Bob Kramsky; “The Lilac Ticket” by C.J. Erlich and directed by Jim Bombicino; “One, Three, Two” by Michael Weems and directed by Lin Snider; “The New Me” by R.A. Pauli and directed by Sherman Morrison; and “Benchmarks” by Glenn Alterman and directed by Wendy Almeida.
Scripts are solicited each summer and plays are chosen according to established criteria by late October each year. Directors cast the plays late in the year and actors can start reading in early January for that summer’s performance.
“The playwrights love it because their plays get produced and we love it because we don’t have to pay rights or royalties,” said Bombicino. “The plays are easy to produce, with not much set and two to four characters. It’s fun for actors and they don’t have to learn a lot of lines so they can be in more than one play. And the audiences love it because if they don’t like one play, they will probably like the next one. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”
The annual Ten-Minute Play Festival at the Actors Theater Playhouse runs for nine performances from July 14 through July 30, Thursday, Fridays and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 and are available at www.atplayhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.