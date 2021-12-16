A knitter’s paradise, one of the few certified organic wool mills in the United States operates out of a small and unassuming converted gas station in Putney, Vt. Green Mountain Spinnery marked a milestone of 40 years in business in November as the small but mighty mill continues to spin along.
Producing yarns without the use of harsh chemicals in an effort to retain the natural qualities of the fibers, the spinnery is a worker-owned cooperative with a total of 10 employees, seven of whom are worker-owners. A few of the original founding members from the 1980s are still either actively involved in the operation or serve on the company’s board.
The spinnery uses only North American-grown fibers for its yarns with a focus on New England fibers, including Putney’s own Vermont Shepherd. To meet the extensive need, wool and mohair are purchased from states as far across the country as New Mexico and Montana.
The multi-step process begins with scouring, or washing, the raw fiber to remove the sticky natural lanolin that “waterproofs” the sheep, protecting them from the outdoor elements. The fiber is soaked in very hot water, but cannot be agitated or it will felt, and is then rinsed, squeezed, and dried, utilizing an extractor machine that dates back to the 1890s.
The picker teases and fluffs the fiber, which it passes through two or three times before it is coated with a spinning oil during the final pass. Spinning oil is a blend of water, oil, soap, and citric acid that moistens the fibers and allows easier flow through the next set of machinery, while also preventing static electricity in the fibers.
Continuing on, the fibers are carded in a machine that blends the fibers and separates them into four rolls, each with 24 pencil roving ends. This is the stage in the process when the wool fibers can be combined or blended with other fibers, such as alpaca, to produce different types of yarn.
These move on to a 1951 Whiten Model E spinning frame to thread the 96 ends by hand and regulate the yarn’s thickness and weight.
Freshly spun yarn is steamed for a couple of hours and then threaded onto a plying machine, this one with an adapted frame dating back to the 1940s, which twists the yarn in the opposite direction than it has been spun. Finally, the yarn is skeined, washed, twisted, and labelled for sale in the finishing department, where it undergoes quality control checks and standards are ensured.
As worker-owner Kate Salomon concluded a tour of the spinnery, she said she has been with the cooperative since 2014. She learned to knit at age 30 and simply fell in love with it, she says, calling the colorful and creative pursuit her own “form of therapy.” She moved to Vermont from Colorado with her husband to pursue homesteading and that’s when a friend encouraged her to check out the spinnery.
“It’s such a fixture in the yarn industry,” she said of the cooperative’s longevity and her own natural draw to its products.
The spinnery can produce up to 250 pounds of yarn a week, with the vintage machinery operating Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m. They also do custom processing orders.
The on-site shop sells spinnery yarns and knitting patterns, limited edition yarns, and mill ends at reduced prices, as well as knitting needles, books, magazines, buttons. It’s also home to display models of Vermont Designer Patterns knit in Green Mountain Spinnery yarns.
The spinnery has more than 300 pattern designs available for purchase online, another revenue stream for the business. Knitters from across the country will test the patterns and provide samples for the spinnery’s shop.
“The patterns capture the curiosity of the knitter,” Salomon said, who ideally may then become interested in trying out and purchasing the spinnery’s yarn.
The spinnery is busy this time of year, she said, with a larger number of knitters enjoying their hobby while hunkered down indoors during the cold months. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about both positives and negatives for the business.
While annual fiber and wool festivals were largely canceled, a new customer base developed, with more people seeking a creative outlet and learning to knit online. Longtime customers also became more confident in purchasing their supplies from the spinnery’s online store, creating a more stable income stream.
School and group tours of the spinnery are welcome and best accommodate groups of up to eight people between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Larger groups may also visit but will be divided into multiple tours.
While it can be noisy when the machines are running, Salomon said, the cooperative encourages knitters and the public alike to come check out the spinning process and see the historical machinery up close.
“It’s like taking a step back in time,” she said. “They aren’t made much like this anymore; you can see every piece.”
Green Mountain Spinnery is at 7 Brickyard Lane in Putney, Vt., at Exit 4 off I-91. To shop online or order toll-free, visit spinnery.com or call 800-321-9665. For more information, call 802-387-4528 or email spinnery@spinnery.com.